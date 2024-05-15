 Indonesia records $3.56 bln trade surplus in April, above forecast - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indonesia records $3.56 bln trade surplus in April, above forecast

Reuters |
May 15, 2024 11:55 AM IST

INDONESIA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 3):UPDATE 3-Indonesia records $3.56 bln trade surplus in April, above forecast

*

Indonesia records $3.56 bln trade surplus in April, above forecast
Indonesia records $3.56 bln trade surplus in April, above forecast

April surplus is above $3.3 bln forecast, below March's $4.6 bln

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

*

Exports 1.7% y/y, vs poll's 4.6%

*

Imports 4.6% y/y, vs poll's 8.7%

By Gayatri Suroyo and Ananda Teresia

JAKARTA, - Indonesia posted a slightly bigger-than-expected trade surplus in April of $3.56 billion, as the country saw smaller-than-estimated imports, statistics bureau data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a surplus of $3.30 billion. The March surplus was upwardly revised to $4.58 billion.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a merchandise trade surplus every month in the past four years, but the surplus has been narrowing recently amid weaker exports.

Exports from the resource-rich country have been hurt for more than a year by declining commodity prices and weakening global trade.

In April, exports rose 1.72% from a year earlier to $19.62 billion, below the 4.57% expected by economists polled by Reuters. Despite coming in below forecast, April's export expansion was Indonesia's first in 11 months.

The value of coal shipments fell an annual 19.26% in April to $2.61 billion, even though export volumes rose, due to the impact of falling global coal prices. Coal is Indonesia's biggest export.

Imports rose 4.62% to $16.06 billion, compared with economists' prediction of an 8.69% annual increase.

The April trade data reinforced Bank Permata economist Josua Pardede's expectation that Indonesia will continue to see its trade surplus declining and current account deficit widening - but only moderately - this year.

"Since inflation expectations remain subdued and the rupiah exchange rate is stable considering manageable external balance, therefore we think that BI will likely maintain BI rate at 6.25% in May BI meeting," Pardede said, referring to the country's central bank.

BI will hold its monthly monetary policy review next week. The central bank in April delivered a surprise rate hike to support the rupiah currency after it fell to four-year lows against the U.S. dollar.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said last week the central bank would likely not need to raise rates further as the currency has stabilised and capital inflows have returned.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Indonesia records $3.56 bln trade surplus in April, above forecast

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On