Infosys, a Top 3 IT services brand globally, Leads the IT services industry with the fastest CAGR in brand value over 5 years

Davos [Switzerland], January 17: Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as the Top 3 IT services brand globally and the fastest growing IT services brand over a 5 year period, according to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its Brand Finance Global 500 2024 report. Infosys brand value has more than doubled in last 5 years, and at over US$14 billion in 2024, Infosys is ranked as #145 most valuable brand in the world.

Infosys' Chief Executive Officer, Salil Parekh, tops the IT services ranking in Brand Finance's Brand Guardianship Index (BGI) 2024 for the role of CEO as brand custodian and steward of long-term shareholder value. The Index is based on Brand Finance's analysis of current perceptions, tangible results of these perceptions, and investments made to support future performance.

"We are delighted with this recognition and see it as another reinforcement of Infosys living its brand promise to help its stakeholders to navigate and thrive in an AI-first world," said Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. "The core purpose of our brand is to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for everyone. With the evolution in the technology landscape, we remain committed to leveraging its shifting capabilities to move people, businesses and communities forward."

For the third year in a row, Brand Finance has positioned Infosys among the world's top 3 most valuable IT services brands. This is a strong validation of Infosys' relevance in the fast-evolving digital services space where brands are differentiated by the credibility of their value proposition in emerging areas like generative AI and foundational technologies like cloud. Investments like the launch of its generative AI-powered services, solutions and platforms brand - Infosys Topaz - has served to create positive association for Infosys with the next generation of digital transformation.

David Haigh, CEO and Chairman of Brand Finance, commented , "Progressive brands, like Infosys, continue to invest through the downturn. Infosys' investments have included building strategic partnerships, multi-sensory experiences, and the creation of strong sub brands in emerging categories, while nurturing a strong brand and business impact framework for marketing effectiveness. I'd also like to congratulate Salil Parekh who has guided this transformation and tops the 2024 Brand Guardianship Index, in the category."

Infosys, recently, onboarded tennis icons Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadors, and launched its 'Champions Evolve' campaign. With a strong track record in forging collaborations and brand partnerships to digitally reimagine tennis, these ambassadors of the sport now also credibly serve as the face of the Infosys brand.

Infosys' focus on brand thrust is strengthening through its strategic collaborations with the Madison Square Garden, including key MSG properties New York Knicks, New York Rangers and the Madison Square Garden Arena, the ATP, Roland Garros, the Australian Open, International Tennis Hall of Fame as well as Dow Jones, The Economist, Financial Times and Bloomberg Media.

Brand Infosys continues to be guided by its larger purpose and deliver on the commitments articulated in its ESG Vision 2030. For example, Infosys Springboard - the company's flagship reskilling program, with free digital content served globally, already has 8.5 million registered learners amplifying their skills in preparation for an AI-first future. Infosys continues to be carbon neutral for four years now. The brand has been commended for demonstrating extraordinary leadership and community impact. Infosys was featured at #11 in Fortune's Change the World List for 2023.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

