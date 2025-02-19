Infosys defers trainee assessments by a week, says its to give them time to prep: Report

Infosys Ltd has now postponed internal assessments of trainees by a week, news agency PTI reported. This comes close on the heels of an outcry due to the company laying off more than 300 freshers who went through foundational training in its Mysuru campus, but could not clear internal assessments after three attempts. Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of an Infosys logo in this illustration.(Reuters)

The company stated that the postponement is only to give the trainees additional preparation time, according to the report.

However, IT employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) claimed that the postponement happened because of its intervention, "unwavering fight against unfair layoffs", as well as government action, the report read.

Infosys countered this statement, saying that it hadn't received any requests from either the government or form external parties to postpone assessments.

“After Infosys initiated mass terminations at its Mysore campus, NITES escalated the matter to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India,” the reprot quoted NITES as stating. “The ministry promptly directed the Karnataka State Labour Department to investigate and protect affected employees.”

It added that around 800 employees on Tuesday were scheduled for an assessment, with results set for Wednesday.

"However, following NITES's intervention, government action, and strong media support, Infosys has now postponed the assessment. While this brings a sigh of relief for many employees, the fight for fair employment practices and job security is far from over," the report quoted NITES as saying.

What happened at Infosys earlier?

Infosys laid off more than 300 freshers from the engineering batch of 2022, were undergoing training at the IT giant's' Mysuru campus which also provides residential support. The company stated that this was because they failed their internal assessments three times, which is the number of chances all freshers get.

These employees had already endured a two-year-long wait after receiving their offer letters, according to NITES.