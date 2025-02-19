Apple iPhone SE 4 launch today: Time, where to watch, expected price, features

Apple is launching its highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 on Wednesday, with the device bringing in significant upgrades such as a refreshed design, OLED display, Apple’s in-house 5G modem, and the powerful A18 chip. The iPhone SE 4 launching today at 11:30 pm IST.(Majin Bu/ X)

There are also rumours that Apple might even rebrand the device as the iPhone 16E instead of continuing with the SE series.

Where to watch the Apple iPhone SE 4 launch event and at what time?

The Apple iPhone SE 4 launch event will take place at 10:00 AM PT, which translates to 11:30 PM IST in India.

The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and will be hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook and other senior executives.

However, it will also be streamed live worldwide and can be watched through Apple’s official website, its YouTube Channel, the Apple TV app, and also through Apple’s social media handles (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram).

Expected price of the Apple iPhone SE 4 Price in the US and other countries

The new Apple iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced at $499 in the US, somewhere between ₹50,000 and ₹55,000 in India, around £449 in the UK, €529 in Europe, and CAD 680 in Canada, according to an Economic Times report.

However, the prices may be higher if Apple chooses to rebrand the device as the iPhone 16E.

Pre-orders are likely to start from February 23, 2025, while deliveries may begin from March 1.

The USA, Canada, UK, and India may be among the first markets to get the device.

Expected specifications and features of the new Apple iPhone SE 4

The new Apple iPhone SE 4 may come with a 6.1-inch OLED display, which is a first for an SE model, Apple's in-house 5G modem, face ID support, a flat-edge design similar to the iPhone 13, a glass back with an aluminum frame, and IP67 water and dust resistance.

It may come with Apple's A18 chip (just like the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus), 8 GB of RAM, storage options ranging from 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB, and may have a battery that is slightly smaller than the Phone 16, but better than the SE 3. It may also get a USB-C port with fast charging support.

In terms of the camera, the rear camera may be a 12 MP single camera with an improved Night Mode and Smart HDR while the front camera may be a 12 MP TrueDepth camera. The phone may be able to record 4K video at 60 fps.