X, formerly Twitter, doubles Premium+ plan after Grok 3 release | Are Indians affected?

Just hours after Elon Musk's xAI released its latest AI model Grok 3, the billionaire's other company X (formerly Twitter) also increased the prices of its Premium+ subscription plan. xAI has launched Grok 3. Shortly after, X also increased the prices of its Premium+ plan. Check if this affected prices in India(AFP)

Access to all models of Grok are limited to Premium and Premium+ subscribers of X. The price for the top-tier plan has been almost doubled, from $22 per month to about $50 per month.

Also read: Grok 2 vs. Grok 3: What’s new in Elon Musk’s latest release

This is the second increase in the plan's pricing over the past couple of months. X had hiked the price of the Premium+ plan in December last year, increasing it from $16 per month to $22 per month.

According to TechCrunch, the pricing on the social media platform's website is not uniform. The plan shows it'll cost about $40 per month (about $478 per year) but the final check-out page showed that it'd eventually cost $395 for a year.

Also read: Grok 3 launch: What do AI models think about their competitor?

Also, while X’s support page says a monthly subscription costs $50, the sign-up page lists a $48.40 per month price, and the check-out page is charging $40 a month.

Are Indians affected by X's price hike?

According to the pricing of Premium+ plan for Indian users, the amount remains the same. On a monthly basis, the plan will cost ₹1,750 and it will cost ₹18,300 on an annual basis.

The basic plan will cost ₹243.75 per month or ₹2,590.48 per year while the mid-tier Premium plan has been priced at ₹650 per month and ₹6,800 per year.

Also read: AI expert asks Grok 3, other models to draw pelican riding bicycle. See results

Thus, all in all, the pricing across the three tiers of plans seems to remain unchanged for Indian users for now.

Grok 3 launch

Grok 3 uses 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to provide 200 million GPU-hours for training which exceeded Grok 2 by ten times. The large-scale installation of more computational power in Grok 3 enables it to run big datasets in a shorter time frame while providing enhanced accuracy.

Elon Musk called Grok 3 the “smart AI on Earth” and said he thinks it is “scary smart”.