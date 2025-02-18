Grok 3 launch: What do AI models think about their competitor?

Elon Musk's xAI has launched Grok 3, the latest model of the company's sometimes humorous model that has intensified competition in the AI race. The launch of Grok 3 has intensified the competition among companies to make their AI model the best in the world. Here's what AI models thinks of their latest competition(Reuters)

Hindustan Times asked different models about what they think of their latest competitor. Here are their responses.

OpenAI's o3-mini

o3-mini called Grok 3 a “significant leap forward in xAI's lineup”. Citing news reports, the model admitted the possibility that Grok 3 may “outperform existing models like ChatGPT in certain tests”. ChatGPT was OpenAI's first AI model.

“From a technical perspective, Grok 3 seems to build on the strong foundation of its predecessors, with improved performance and reasoning that could set a new standard for AI chatbots. However, as with any cutting-edge technology, it will be important to monitor its real-world performance, assess its reliability, and consider any ethical or operational challenges that might arise,” o3-mini added.

“The full impact of Grok 3 will become clearer once it’s widely available and subject to broader testing and scrutiny,” it concluded.

Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI, run by Indian-origin entrepreneur Aravind Srinivas-led company with the same name, listed the new chatbot's key features. “Enhanced performance, deep search functionality, multiple variants and user engagement” were some of the key features it listed.

Speaking on implications of Grok 3, Perplexity AI said, “Early assessments suggest that it outperforms existing models in competitive evaluations on platforms like Chatbot Arena.”

Citing news articles, it added, “The introduction of Grok 3 comes at a time of intense competition in the AI sector, with Musk's xAI engaged in ongoing rivalries with OpenAI and other tech giants. This context raises questions about the future of AI development and ethical considerations surrounding increasingly powerful AI models.”

Google's Gemini

Gemini said Grok 3 is designed to be a “powerful, truth-seeking AI” before listing key features similar to those listed by Perplexity AI. However, Gemini did list concerns regarding the new model's launch. “Like any AI model, Grok 3 could still exhibit biases despite its focus on truth-seeking,” Gemini said.

“The ability to scan and process information from X could potentially amplify misinformation if not carefully managed,” it added.