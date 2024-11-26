Infosys may give up to 85% bonus to junior and mid-level employees: Report

Tech giant Infosys has announced a performance bonus for eligible employees for the second quarter ending in September. India’s Infosys raises it's yearly earnings considering the pandemic which booms the digital services. (REUTERS)

The employees may get an 85% performance bonus alongside their November payout and an email has already been sent to those eligible. It is expected to benefit the junior and mid level employees in the company’s delivery and sales vertical.

According to an email by the HR department, the bonus is in line with the company's goal of building a high-performance work culture, the Economic Times reported.

“In Q2, we delivered a strong performance with broad-based growth, reinforcing our market leadership. This success is a result of your unwavering dedication, our strategic focus on margin performance, and our industry-leading expertise in Cloud and Generative AI. Your commitment has been critical in building our capabilities and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Thank you for your invaluable contributions, and we look forward to a future full of endless possibilities with you," ET quoted the email as saying.

The report said bonus increased after each of the last two quarters, with 60% at the end of Q4 last financial year and 80% at the end of Q1 this term.

It is also more than what Infosys’ competitor TCS has offered. The Tata group company gave out an average of 50 to 60% bonus, tied to office attendance.

Bonus independent from Return to Office policy

Infosys’ bonus is said to be independent of its return to office policy. According to the hybrid model, the tech giant requires its employees to work from the office for at least 10 days a month.

The company also announced that it will extend salary hikes to all employees by April 2025, after some hiccups in this regard in the last few years.

Infosys posted strong numbers at the end of Q2, reporting a 4.7% year-on-year increase in net profit. The profit rose to Rs. 6,506 crore. The revenue also increased about 5.1% to Rs. 40,986 crore. The forecast for its FY25 growth has been upgraded to 3.75% to 4.5%.