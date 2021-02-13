Investors eye shares of hotels, cruise lines as US Covid vaccinations pick up
Investors are watching next week's earnings reports from hotels, cruise lines and other businesses that have been hard hit by Covi-19 for indications of which companies could be the first to bounce back when the pandemic recedes.
For nearly a year, money managers have largely looked past earnings in the travel and leisure sector, where coronavirus-fueled lockdowns and travel restrictions battered companies’ businesses and crushed their stock prices: shares of Marriott and Norwegian Cruise Lines, for example, are down 12% or more in the last year, compared to a nearly 17% gain for the S&P 500 through Friday afternoon.
Next week’s numbers, however, may offer clues on which companies are in the best financial health and would benefit the most from economic reopening, while also allowing investors to better gauge where companies should be valued.
"The results across the board are going to be bad, but it's really going to be about who is coming back," said Adam Trivison, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds.
The focus on travel and leisure companies comes as investors more broadly gauge the effectiveness of the U.S. vaccination effort and the degree to which it will help the economy get back on track.
The White House announced Feb. 2 that it will start shipping vaccines directly to retail pharmacies alongside regular shipments to states, increasing weekly supplies of shots to 11.5 million. Approximately 10.5% of the U.S. population through Feb. 11 had received at least one of the two shots required for full vaccination, according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Will Hilkert, portfolio manager of the Fidelity Select Leisure fund, said that earnings results over the next two quarters will serve as a gut check for investors who had bet on the leisure sector as a play on the economy reopening.
"Over the next six to nine months you're going to get a chance to make sure that what you think the world is going to look like after the pandemic is being matched by company fundamentals," he said.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Hyatt Hotels Corp are expected to release their results on Feb. 17, followed by Marriott, Norwegian Cruise Lines and TripAdvisor on Feb. 18.
Trivison, of Gabelli Funds, said he will be keeping an eye on hotel bookings in the group meeting business, which he expects to offer clues on the scale of employee travel in the week ahead. Business travelers typically make up 25% of a hotel chain's customers, though that number may be higher in destinations such as Orlando and Las Vegas.
Historically high valuations in the hospitality sector may give some potential investors a pause before buying at current levels, said Daniel Kane, a portfolio manager at Artisan Partners who bought shares of Marriott while its stock was tumbling last March and April.
Most stocks in the hospitality sector are now trading based on estimates of their 2023 results, pushing their current valuations well above their long-term averages, said Robin Farley, an analyst at UBS.
Marriott, for example, trades at a trailing price to earnings multiple of 240.7, while Hilton is currently unprofitable but trades at 515.7 its current fiscal year's full year earnings, according to Refinitiv data.
Cruise lines, meanwhile, are not expected to become widely profitable again until 2022, when most international travel restrictions should be eased. Norwegian, for instance, trades at 35.2 times its 2022 estimated earnings, while Royal Caribbean trades at 40.4 times its 2022 estimated earnings, according to Refinitiv. Marriott was trading at a trailing P/E of about 16 before widespread economic restrictions were put in place in March.
Chris Terry, a portfolio manager with Hodges Funds, has been paring back a position in Norwegian after shares of the company rallied following the vaccine approvals. He is now watching for the company to show incremental improvement in its upcoming earnings report to confirm that business is rebounding.
"Going back a year ago, quarterly earnings were basically irrelevant," he said. "Now we want to see that there's progress on the timetable to get revenues back to where they were in a meaningful way."
The company will look to exploit a surge in liquidity in primary markets that has led to blockbuster demand for IPOs in recent months.
"More than $60 billion has been invested in India's internet startups in the past five years, with around $12 billion in 2020 alone. Many of these leaders, which operate businesses are now on the cusp of listing," HSBC Global Research said in a February 2021 report.
The business transition is a work in progress, the people cited above said, seeking anonymity.
In January, local MFs trimmed their positions in Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, PowerGrid Corp. of India and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, according to data sourced from Edelweiss Alternative Research and ACE MF.
Kochhar on Friday appeared before the special PMLA court, following summons by the court. Her lawyer, advocate Vijay Agarwal, then sought bail for her.
The inflation numbers are in keeping with the RBI's projection of a moderation in price levels, and lower than the 4.45% projection made by a Reuters poll of economists.
The central bank's Prudential Regulation Authority said it won't allow lenders in the country to get a capital benefit from their investments in software technology. The decision contrasts with a move by the EU last year to allow its lenders to get a break on capital worth up to 20 billion euros
The plaintiff, MBIA Insurance Corp., said late Thursday that it had reached an agreement, after a post-trial court decision that ordered the Swiss bank to pay about $604 million in damages. The settlement means there will be no appeal trial.
According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output grew by 1.6 per cent in December 2020. Mining output declined by 4.8 per cent, while power generation grew 5.1 per cent in December 2020.
