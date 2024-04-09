iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max cashback: Retailers target Apple over offers

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are two of the best selling premium smartphones in the world. Whether it is in terms of performance, camera capabilities or even the vivid display, these smartphones have won hearts of both those who use them for professional purposes and those who use them for private purposes from entertainment to education. However, in India Apple is facing certain accusations from the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA). It is a body that represents mobile phone retailers estimated to number in excess of 150,000. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max cashback offers have caused much heartburn.(REUTERS)

Grouse against Apple

AIMRA says that Apple is engaging in anti-competitive practices with its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max cashback offers, according to a report by Financial Express.

AIMRA says Apple allows its own stores and large format retailers to provide a Rs. 10,000 offer regarding cashback scheme, but is restricting retail channels to only Rs. 3,000.

Navneet Pathak, the national joint general secretary at AIMRA, revealed that this is a clear disadvantage and has the potential risk of impacting sales significantly for retail channels. He highlighted the unfair competition due to the significant distortion in iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max cashback offers.

Pathak indicated that this may even lead loyal customers whose trust was built over long periods, to move away from retailers in favor of large-format retailers.

What AIMRA wants

Notably, what AIMRA wants Apple to do is ensure equal treatment for all in rolling out promotional offers and even offered to work together strengthen their collaboration in a much better spirit.

iPhone 15 series prices

These iPhones were launched in India in September 2024 and prices ranged from Rs. 79,900 for iPhone 15 and went up all the way to Rs. 159,900 for the most premium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone in India - By the numbers (FY2024)

1. Apple manufactured over Rs. 1 trillion worth of iPhones in India

2. An almost 2-fold increase in iPhone exports has been estimated to Rs. 80,000 crore from the previous fiscal.

3. Apple's market share in India has shot up to 7% in 2023 from 4% in 2022, according to market research firm Canalys.