iPhone, iPad, Mac interface to see complete overhaul? What's Apple planning?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2025 03:06 PM IST

In a significant redesign, Apple plans to update the interfaces of its devices, enhancing user navigation and visual consistency.

Apple plans to completely transform the interface of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac for a new generation of users in one of the most dramatic software overhauls in the company's history.

This may be a highlight at Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC in June this year as well.(Reuters)
This may be a highlight at Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC in June this year as well.(Reuters)

The efforts include that of updating the style of icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons to completely change the looks of the operating systems, Bloomberg reported.

This may be a highlight at Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC in June this year as well.

Apple is doing all this, hoping to spur demand after its revenue slowed down following the short-lived pandemic-induced spending on technology, with growth returning only gradually.

The overhaul aims to simplify users' navigation and control of their devices andmake Apple’s different operating systems look similar and more consistent.

However, Apple won't be merging the operating systems like other tech giants since it believes that it can make better Macs and iPads by keeping their operating systems separate.

The new changes will be part of iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 which is code-named “Luck,” and macOS 16, which is dubbed “Cheer.”

According to the report, the design will loosely be based on Vision Pro’s software. This was originally developed for its mixed-reality headset, and uses circular app icons, a simplified approach to windows, translucent panels for navigation, and a more prominent use of 3D depth and shadows.

Apple's software design at the moment is overseen by Alan Dye, a longtime Apple executive who previously held stints at fashion brands.

He was tapped by design chief Jony Ive over a decade ago, to help craft the Apple Watch’s operating system, as well as iOS 7.

