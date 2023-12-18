close_game
IRCTC shares surge by 13%, close at 52-week high. Check latest share price

IRCTC shares surge by 13%, close at 52-week high. Check latest share price

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 05:42 PM IST

IRCTC share price had opened at 782.05, slightly higher than last week's close of ₹780.95.

The shares of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) surged by nearly 13 per cent to hit a 52-week high of 888 on Monday. The shares closed at 879.10 a piece.

Earlier in the day, shares of IRCTC had opened at 782.05, slightly higher than last week's close of 780.95. At closure, 36.12 lakh shares were traded and the turnover stood at 305.19 crore.

The IRCTC IPO, which was listed in 2019, had hit a 52-week low of 557.15 on March 29 this year.

In November, IRCTC had reported 30.36 per cent rise in net profit at 294.67 crore for September quarter. The company had logged a net profit of 226.03 crore in the year-ago period, as per a BSE filing.

IRCTC's total revenue increased 23.51 per cent to 995.31 crore in comparison to 805.80 crore in Q2FY23. The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of 2.50 per equity share.

IRCTC was conceived as an extended arm of Indian Railways with an aim to upgrade, professionalise, and manage catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains, and other locations.

Additionally, it has been instrumental in promoting both domestic and international tourism. The company comes under Ministry of Railways.

