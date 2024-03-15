Is your Paytm FASTag account closed? How to check Paytm FASTag status

Paytm FASTag: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) from accepting new clients for various services after March 15 following which no customer accounts, prepaid cards, Paytm Wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, will accept deposits, credit transactions, top-ups. This means that Paytm FASTag users will have to close their account by March 15 and get a new FASTag from another NHAI-authorised issuer. Paytm FASTag: Car seen at Gurugram-Faridabad road toll plaza near Bandhwari village, in Gurugram, India.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said “To ensure seamless travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, NHAI has advised Paytm FASTag users to procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before March 15, 2024. This will help in avoiding penalties or any double fee charges while commuting on National Highways. In line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India regarding restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, the Paytm FASTags users will not be able to recharge or top-up the balance post 15th March 2024. However, they can use their existing balance to pay toll beyond the stipulated date.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here is how to check Paytm FASTag status

Call on Paytm toll free number: 1800-120-4210 and mention your mobile number against which tag has been registered along with the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or Tag ID. Paytm Payment Banks customer Support agent will get in touch with you to confirm the closure of FASTag.

How to check NETC FASTag status

Visit the linke: https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/check-your-netc-fastag-status Select ‘Search by FASTag ID or Vehicle’ and enter captcha. Click on ‘Check status’

How do you know my Paytm FASTag is active or not?

You can check it under the "Manage Tags" section in your FASTag sub-wallet.

How to check FASTag balance online?