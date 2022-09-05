Home / Business / Israeli embassy hosts business leaders, boosts economic partnership

Israeli embassy hosts business leaders, boosts economic partnership

Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:48 PM IST

The session facilitated dialogue and networking between Indian and Israeli companies and entrepreneurs

The session was organised in collaboration the Israel economic and commercial mission in the embassy. (Twitter (@IsraelinIndia))
ByHT Correspondent

The Israeli embassy organised a special session of business leaders, industrialists and prominent entrepreneurs from India and Israel to discuss potential areas of cooperation and the scope for public-private partnerships.

The session facilitated dialogue and networking between Indian and Israeli companies and entrepreneurs. It also witnessed the participation of Israeli and Indian experts in the fields of technology and innovation.

The session was organised in collaboration the Israel economic and commercial mission in the embassy in the national Capital on September 1.

Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon said the event strengthened the business and economic ties between both countries.

“It was also special because both nations are celebrating 30 years of friendship and bilateral relations. Israel and India are natural partners and both share an appetite for technological innovation. This is evident from the fact that Indian and Israeli companies are collaborating and developing cutting-edge technologies together,” he said.

Some speakers joined the session virtually from Israel and shared their thoughts and experiences about the Israeli ecosystem for innovation, the Israel-India economic partnership and growth opportunities for Israeli companies in India.

Natasha Zangin, the head of the economic and commercial mission at the Israeli embassy, spoke about the economy of Israel and emerging opportunities for trade collaborations between the two sides.

She presented the goals and activities of the economic and commercial mission in New Delhi, which promotes and facilitates trade, investments and industrial research and development between Israel and India.

The overall session presented growing business opportunities between both countries. Two-way trade between the two countries was worth more than $6billion in 2021.

