IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / ITR filing last date January 10, over 1.2 lakh returns filed in an hour
The first deadline for filing the returns was July 31, which was extended to November 30, which again got extended to December 30 and then January 10.
The first deadline for filing the returns was July 31, which was extended to November 30, which again got extended to December 30 and then January 10.
business

ITR filing last date January 10, over 1.2 lakh returns filed in an hour

On Saturday till 12 noon 3,30142 returns were filed and out of them, 1,22,951 were filed in an hour.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:29 PM IST

The last date for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2019-20 (the assessment year 2020-2021) is January 10. This year, the deadline has been extended thrice owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. However, demands for another extension are being raised as the extension of 10 days from the earlier deadline of December 30, 2020, to January 10, 2021 is being felt as inadequate.

Here are the latest updates:

1. On Saturday till 12 noon 3,30142 returns were filed and out of them, 1,22,951 were filed in an hour.

2. The first deadline for filing the returns was July 31, which was extended to November 30, which again got extended to December 30 and then January 10.

3. The January 10 deadline is for taxpayers who don't require an audit.

4. Those who are required to get their accounts audited can file their returns by February 15, 2021. The original deadline of October 31, which got extended to November 30 and then to January 31, 2021, respectively.

5. Taxpayers who are required to furnish a report in respect of international/specified domestic transaction will now have to file their ITRs by February 15. The earlier deadline was November 30, which got extended to January 31.

6. The date for furnishing of various audit reports under the Act including tax audit report and report in respect of international/specified domestic transaction for the assessment year 2020-21 has been extended to January 15, 2021.

7. The last date for making a declaration under Vivad se Vishwas scheme has been extended to January 31, 2021, from December 21, 2020.

The Central Board of Direct Taxation has already issued refunds of over 1,64,016 crore to more than 1.42 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, and January 4, 2021. "Income tax refunds of Rs. 53,070 crore have been issued in 1,38,85,044 cases & corporate tax refunds of 1,10,946 crore have been issued in 2,06,847cases," CBDT said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
income tax return filing deadline income tax
app
Close
e-paper
BSNL is the only company, apart from Jio, that has regularly gained mobile customers. (Reuters)
BSNL is the only company, apart from Jio, that has regularly gained mobile customers. (Reuters)
business

BSNL Employees Union asks CMD to hold regular interactions for company's revival

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:46 PM IST
BSNL CMD PK Purwar, however, said he keeps meeting unions, employees and even individual employee for their suggestions and advice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the fall in the safe haven of investments, the global stocks on Friday were flying high with Japan's Nikkei at more than three-decade high.(Reuters file photo)
With the fall in the safe haven of investments, the global stocks on Friday were flying high with Japan's Nikkei at more than three-decade high.(Reuters file photo)
business

Gold price falls by 2,000, Silver by 6,000

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:19 PM IST
In New York, gold steeped as much as 4.5 per cent on Friday, the most since November, while silver dropped by 9.8 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The last date to fill the ITR is January 10.(Getty Images)
The last date to fill the ITR is January 10.(Getty Images)
business

Last date for filing ITR is January 10. Here is how you can do it online

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Here are six simple steps to fill your ITR online
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first deadline for filing the returns was July 31, which was extended to November 30, which again got extended to December 30 and then January 10.
The first deadline for filing the returns was July 31, which was extended to November 30, which again got extended to December 30 and then January 10.
business

ITR filing last date January 10, over 1.2 lakh returns filed in an hour

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:29 PM IST
On Saturday till 12 noon 3,30142 returns were filed and out of them, 1,22,951 were filed in an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to ICRA's Principal Economist Aditi Nayar, the fiscal deficit is expected to touch 7.5 per cent for the fiscal ending in March.(PTI file photo)
According to ICRA's Principal Economist Aditi Nayar, the fiscal deficit is expected to touch 7.5 per cent for the fiscal ending in March.(PTI file photo)
business

Fiscal deficit to be 7.5 pc of GDP during FY 2020-21: Experts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:08 PM IST
This would be a 100 per cent jump from the Budget estimate of 3.5 per cent of GDP pegged for the current fiscal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After WhatsApp updates its policy, people are discussing Signal app, which was created by Signal Foundation, set up by former WhatsApp co-founder Brien Acton who left WhatsApp in 2017.(Reuters representative image)
After WhatsApp updates its policy, people are discussing Signal app, which was created by Signal Foundation, set up by former WhatsApp co-founder Brien Acton who left WhatsApp in 2017.(Reuters representative image)
business

What is Signal and why is it trending?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The Signal app on Saturday tweeted and clarified that Signal Advance and Signal app are two different companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Notification issued under PML Act, 2002, on December 28, 2020, is a requirement of FATF Dealers in Precious Metals and Precious Stones (DPMS) to carry out KYC and CDD only when they conduct cash transactions above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh.(Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
Notification issued under PML Act, 2002, on December 28, 2020, is a requirement of FATF Dealers in Precious Metals and Precious Stones (DPMS) to carry out KYC and CDD only when they conduct cash transactions above 10 lakh.(Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
business

KYC required for cash purchase of jewellery above 2 lakh

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:43 PM IST
One of the recommendations requires the DPMS sector to fulfil obligations of Customer Due Diligence (CDD) when they conduct cash transactions above a certain limit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), rose more than 7% to 2.53 million tonnes on a monthly and annual basis.(Reuters File Photo)
Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), rose more than 7% to 2.53 million tonnes on a monthly and annual basis.(Reuters File Photo)
business

India's fuel demand scales 11-month peak in December as recovery gathers pace

By hindustantimes.com | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Gasoline, or petrol, sales rose 1.5% from November to 2.7 million tonnes and by an annual 9.3%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrive at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.(Bloomberg Photo)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrive at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.(Bloomberg Photo)
business

UK-US race for mini trade deal slowed by Trump’s mob crisis

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:22 PM IST
With less than two weeks in the Trump administration, the goal is still to resolve parts of a longstanding transatlantic dispute over illegal aid to Boeing Co. and Airbus SE. A so-called mini deal would see the US end tariffs on some UK imports, including on Scotch whisky, a month after Britain made a similar gesture to Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic will likely continue to weaken the economy through the winter and perhaps early spring.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
The pandemic will likely continue to weaken the economy through the winter and perhaps early spring.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
business

US loses 140,000 jobs, first monthly loss since spring

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal | Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Friday’s figures from the Labor Department suggest that employers have rehired roughly all the workers they can afford to after having laid off more than 22 million in the spring — the worst such loss on record. With consumer spending barely growing over the past few months, most companies have little incentive to hire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer at TCS, said the company saw strong growth across all its verticals.(Reuters File Photo)
V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer at TCS, said the company saw strong growth across all its verticals.(Reuters File Photo)
business

IT major TCS records strongest third quarter growth in 9 years, net profit rises 7.2%

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C | Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Revenue of the city-based firm grew 5.4 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 42,015 crore from Rs 39,854 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
business

Indian economy to rebound with 8.9% growth in FY22: Report

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The National Statistical Organisation (NSO) on Thursday predicted that the economy will contract 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending in March, the worst performance in four decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt, stood at Rs 12,943.18 crore at the end of December 31, 2020. This includes principal and interest.(File photo)
Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt, stood at Rs 12,943.18 crore at the end of December 31, 2020. This includes principal and interest.(File photo)
business

Anil Ambani’s Reliance debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore; owes money to HDFC, Axis bank

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai | New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The total debt, including interest, stood at Rs 19,805.7 crore on August 31, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex closes at 48,788 points and Nifty ends above 14,340 points. In picture - BSE.(PTI)
Sensex closes at 48,788 points and Nifty ends above 14,340 points. In picture - BSE.(PTI)
business

Sensex gains 680 points, ends on record high at 48,788; Nifty ends above 14,340 points

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C | Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The 30-share BSE index closed 689.19 points or 1.43 per cent higher at 48,782.51. It touched an intra-day record of 48,854.34.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grimaces after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grimaces after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo
business

Elon Musk named world’s wealthiest: Here are 9 other richest people on the planet

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:10 PM IST
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, of the 20 wealthiest persons in the world, 14 are Americans, with eight, including Musk, in top 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP