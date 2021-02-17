Jeff Bezos reclaims title of world’s richest after Elon Musk slips
Elon Musk’s reign as the the world’s richest person was brief.
Tesla Inc. shares slid 2.4% on Tuesday, erasing $4.6 billion from its chief executive officer’s fortune and knocking him from the top spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranking.
Jeff Bezos, who’d held the title for more than three years until last month, reclaimed his No. 1 position with a net worth of $191.2 billion, or $955 million more than Musk.
Musk’s drop ends -- for now -- an almost six-week stint as world’s richest person that saw him front and center in some of the biggest market events so far this year. He fanned the flames of the Reddit-driven GameStop Corp. rally and sent the shares of Etsy Inc., Shopify Inc., CD Projekt SA and Signal Advance Inc. soaring with boosterish tweets.
Recently he’s roiled the price of Bitcoin and even Dogecoin, a lesser-known cryptocurrency that Musk spiked with a tweeted meme earlier this month. Bitcoin meanwhile blew past $50,000 days after Tesla revealed plans to hold $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. Still, despite Musk’s seemingly constant social media presence, Tesla shares have slid almost 10% from a Jan. 26 peak.
It’s been an eventful stretch for Bezos as well. He resumes the mantle of world’s richest person as he’s about to cede a title of his own. Amazon.com Inc. announced this month that Bezos will down step as CEO of the e-commerce giant in the third quarter to focus on other projects. Bezos owns space exploration company Blue Origin as well as the Washington Post and has accelerated his philanthropic giving in recent years. Amazon shares have climbed 53% in the past 12 months.
It may not be long though before Musk leapfrogs Bezos once again. Musk’s SpaceX, a rival to Bezos’s Blue Origin, is in talks to raise funds at a valuation as high as $92 billion, double its current value.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeff Bezos reclaims title of world’s richest after Elon Musk slips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number Theory: Recovery of economy showing mixed signals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Edtech unicorn Unacademy makes its sixth acquisition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin crosses $50,000 for first time as rally resumes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyundai India’s top focus is low-cost EV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon, Foxconn partner to make Fire TV sticks in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM, central bank discuss stimulus exit road map
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FMCG companies bounce back in December quarter: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy set to expand 10% in fiscal year 2022: S&P
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ford, GM and Toyota plants lose shifts due to winter storm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishi Sunak Should Break Vow and Raise UK Taxes, Ex-Chancellors Say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's GDP to contract 1% in December quarter: Bank of America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPFO may announce interest rates for 2020-21 in March
- The 2020-21 payouts are being closely monitored by both active and inactive subscribers of EPFO. People are hoping that the fund is able to offer an interest rate of 8.5% for this financial year as it did during the last one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasdaq Clearing appealing $36 million fine by Swedish financial watchdog
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand
- Adidas said on Tuesday it had decided to begin a formal process aimed at divesting Reebok as part of a five-year strategy it plans to present on March 10, when the company will also publish 2020 results. It will report Reebok as a discontinued operation from the first quarter of 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox