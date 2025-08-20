Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Entry-level prepaid recharge plans, compared

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have discontinued their entry-level prepaid recharge plans offering 1 GB/day for a month. Here’s a look at the new plans.
Consumers are set to pay more for data on their mobile phones as Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. have discontinued their entry-level prepaid plans.
While the move will boost the average revenue per user (ARPU) for the telecom firms, a pricier prepaid recharge plan will pinch the common man. Against that backdrop here’s a look at the entry-level prepaid recharge plans offered by Jio and Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd. offering at least 1 GB per day. These have a validity of 28 days.
Reliance Jio
₹299 Plan: 1.5 GB/day; Validity: 28 days
₹349 Plan: 2 GB/day; Validity: 28 days
Bharti Airtel
₹349 Plan: 1.5 GB/day; Validity: 28 days
₹361 Plan: 50 GB/month; Validity: 30 days
Vodafone Idea
₹299 Plan: 1 GB/day; Validity: 28 days
₹349 Plan: 1.5 GB/day; Validity: 28 days
₹408 Plan: 2 GB/day; Validity: 28 days
The cancellation of entry-level prepaid recharge plans intensifies the battle between Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for bragging rights as India’s No.1 telecom operator. According to TRAI data, Jio added 1.9 million subscribers in June 2025, as against 763,482 subscribers gained by Bharti Airtel. Vodafone Idea lost 217,816 users that month.