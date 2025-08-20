Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Entry-level prepaid recharge plans, compared

Consumers are set to pay more for data on their mobile phones as Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. have discontinued their entry-level prepaid plans. Jio and Airtel entered into a friendly banter online. Read on to know what it was(Reuters)

While the move will boost the average revenue per user (ARPU) for the telecom firms, a pricier prepaid recharge plan will pinch the common man. Against that backdrop here’s a look at the entry-level prepaid recharge plans offered by Jio and Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd. offering at least 1 GB per day. These have a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio

₹ 299 Plan: 1.5 GB/day; Validity: 28 days

299 Plan: 1.5 GB/day; Validity: 28 days ₹ 349 Plan: 2 GB/day; Validity: 28 days

Bharti Airtel

₹ 349 Plan: 1.5 GB/day; Validity: 28 days

349 Plan: 1.5 GB/day; Validity: 28 days ₹ 361 Plan: 50 GB/month; Validity: 30 days

Vodafone Idea

₹ 299 Plan: 1 GB/day; Validity: 28 days

299 Plan: 1 GB/day; Validity: 28 days ₹ 349 Plan: 1.5 GB/day; Validity: 28 days

349 Plan: 1.5 GB/day; Validity: 28 days ₹ 408 Plan: 2 GB/day; Validity: 28 days

The cancellation of entry-level prepaid recharge plans intensifies the battle between Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for bragging rights as India’s No.1 telecom operator. According to TRAI data, Jio added 1.9 million subscribers in June 2025, as against 763,482 subscribers gained by Bharti Airtel. Vodafone Idea lost 217,816 users that month.