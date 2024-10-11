JioFinance app launched for both Android and iOS, new features now available

Reliance's Jio Financial Services Ltd has launched its new JioFinance App for both Android as well as iOS users on Friday, October 11, 2024. People stand next to a logo of Jio Financial Services.(Reuters)

This comes after a beta version was launched on May 30, 2024, with more than six million users using it and sending their feedback.

What are the new products and services available on the JioFinance App?

The new products and services now available in the app which have been added since its Beta launch include Loan on Mutual Funds, Home Loans (including Balance Transfer), and Loan Against Property.

There is also the option to open a digital savings account, with biometric authentication as well as a physical debit card. The company claims an account can be opened digitally in under five minutes.

It also includes other features like UPI payments, mobile recharge, and ability to pay credit card bills.

The app also allows customers to get an aggregate view of their holdings across different bank accounts and across their mutual fund holdings.

It also provides as many as 24 insurance plans including that of life, health, two-wheeler and motor insurance, digitally.

The company has said it is also working with its joint venture partner BlackRock towards bringing more investment products.

“At JFSL, our mission is to democratise access to seamless and convenient financial services by leveraging technolog," said Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO, JFSL. "With the refreshed JioFinance app, which is truly Made in India, and with many more new new features coming soon, we are well on our way towards becoming a trusted financial companion for the people of India, helping them fulfill their aspirations with our comprehensive suite of financial products.”

The app is available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and on MyJio.

