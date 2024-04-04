 K2 Infragen IPO allotment: How to check status online on BSE, Kfin Technologies, latest GMP here - Hindustan Times
K2 Infragen IPO allotment: How to check status online on BSE, Kfin Technologies, latest GMP here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 09:42 AM IST

K2 Infragen IPO Allotment: The IPO opened on March 28 and closed on April 3 with a price band of ₹111 to ₹119 per share at a face value of ₹10.

K2 Infragen IPO Allotment: The allotment status of K2 Infragen IPO is scheduled for today (April 4). The IPO opened on March 28 and closed on April 3 with a price band in the range of 111 to 119 per share at a face value of 10 in which investors could bid in lots of 1200 shares. On the third day of subscription, the IPO saw over fourfold oversubscription, with 1.02 crore shares bid against the 24.6 lakh on offer. The retail section saw subscription for 76.46 lakh shares, followed by QIB and NII categories with 5.45 and 20.30 lakh bids, respectively.

K2 Infragen IPO Allotment: Those who have invested for the IPO can check the status on either the BSE platform or the website of the IPO registrar Kfin Technologies.
K2 Infragen IPO Allotment: Those who have invested for the IPO can check the status on either the BSE platform or the website of the IPO registrar Kfin Technologies.

K2 Infragen IPO Allotment Status: How to check

Those who have invested for the IPO can check the status on either the BSE platform or the website of the IPO registrar Kfin Technologies.

K2 Infragen IPO Allotment Status: How to check on BSE website?

  1. Visit the BSE website and select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type.
  2. From the drop-down menu choose K2 Infragen Limited and enter Application No or PAN.
  3. Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and then hit ‘Submit'.

K2 Infragen IPO Allotment Status: How to check status on Kfin Technologies’ website

  1. Visit IPO registrar website Kfin Technologies Ltd and select ‘K2 Infragen’ from the Select Company dropdown menu.
  2. Choose from PAN, Application No, DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC and enter the details as per the option you have selected.
  3. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to see the allotment status.

K2 Infragen IPO GMP

The K2 Infragen IPO Grey Market Premium is 32.

News / Business / K2 Infragen IPO allotment: How to check status online on BSE, Kfin Technologies, latest GMP here
