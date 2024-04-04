K2 Infragen IPO allotment: How to check status online on BSE, Kfin Technologies, latest GMP here

K2 Infragen IPO Allotment: The allotment status of K2 Infragen IPO is scheduled for today (April 4). The IPO opened on March 28 and closed on April 3 with a price band in the range of ₹111 to ₹119 per share at a face value of ₹10 in which investors could bid in lots of 1200 shares. On the third day of subscription, the IPO saw over fourfold oversubscription, with 1.02 crore shares bid against the 24.6 lakh on offer. The retail section saw subscription for 76.46 lakh shares, followed by QIB and NII categories with 5.45 and 20.30 lakh bids, respectively.

K2 Infragen IPO Allotment: Those who have invested for the IPO can check the status on either the BSE platform or the website of the IPO registrar Kfin Technologies.