Kavya Maran, SRH owner, has a net worth of over 400 crore

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had a pretty productive day 1 of the 2025 IPL Mega auction and at the forefront of the action was franchise CEO Kavya Maran. Dressed in a navy blue suit, Maran spearheaded her team’s auction that saw Hyderabad take in 8 players. Ishan Kishan and Mohammad Shami, among others, will now be a part of the Orange Army. Kavya Maran led SRH's cheerleading in their win vs MI during IPL 2024.

Kavya Maran is a well-known figure by now after first going viral in the summer of 2023. So here is a look at her net worth and some more info about her.

Kavya Maran's estimated net worth is approximately 409 crore rupees, according to Jan Bharat Times. Her father and the Sunrisers Co-owner Kalanithi Maran is one of the richest persons in India, topping the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019 with a net worth of 19,000 crore rupees. So, while Kavya’s net worth is way below what her father managed, it still shows her business acumen at such a young age.

More about Kavya Maran

Born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai, Kavya comes from the powerful Maran family. Her father is the chairman of the Sun Group, while her mother Kavery Maran is also the CEO of Solar TV Community Restricted. Apart from that, the Maran family has given the country many other prominent personalities. She is also related to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Kavya Maran got her commerce degree from Stella Maris College in Chennai before pursuing an MBA from Warwick Business School. According to many reports, she co-owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad along with her father and has been the franchise CEO since 2018. Along with the IPL franchise, the Sun Group also owns SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League. Maran has become a regular face in the IPL auctions and games in the last couple of years. Cameras love her and she has also grown comfortable with them since first going viral a couple of years ago.