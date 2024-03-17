Kerosene consumption falls sharply by 26 pc CAGR during FY14-23: Govt data

The latest 'Energy Statistics India 2024' of the National Statistical Office stated, "The impact of energy policies of recent time is evident on the consumption of kerosene as a fuel in the country". HT Image

The data showed that the consumption of kerosene has seen a steady decreasing trend with a compounded annual growth rate of 25.78 per cent from 2013-14 to 2022-23.

The report stated that among all the petroleum products the HSDO , which has the highest share of consumption during 2022-23, experienced a positive growth of 12.05 per cent over the last year.

Petrol and pet coke have witnessed a growth of 13.38 per cent and 28.68 per cent, respectively, over the last year.

HSD has also registered a 12.05 per cent growth to 85.90 MTs during 2022-23 compared to 76.66 MTs during 2021-22.

The report stated that the consumption of natural gas has experienced a fluctuation over time.

During 2022-23, the consumption against energy purpose has experienced a negative growth of -7.7 per cent .

It noted that the maximum use of natural gas is in the fertilisers industry , followed by city or local natural gas distribution network, including road transport .

Industry-wise off-take of natural gas shows that, out of the total consumption ), while 62 per cent of natural gas has been used for energy purposes, 38 per cent is used for non-energy purposes, it added.

The estimated electricity consumption increased from 8,24,301 GWh during 2012-13 to 12,96,300 GWh during 2021-22, showing a CAGR of 5.16 per cent.

Out of the total consumption of electricity in 2021-22), the industry sector accounted for the largest share , followed by domestic , agriculture and commercial sectors .

The Domestic sector has experienced the highest CAGR of 6.87 between FY2012-13 to FY2021-22.

