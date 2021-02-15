Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the launch of its outward forex remittance service, Kotak Remit, on mobile that will allow users to send money abroad directly from their mobile phones.
The outward forex remittance solution is live on the Kotak Mobile Banking App.
For the first time, Kotak customers can conveniently transfer money internationally to their beneficiaries straight from their mobile, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a release.
The private sector lender said that it is an industry-first move, and customers will not have to furnish any physical documents for transactions up to $25,000 or equivalent seamlessly to permissible geographies across the world.
"The mobile has been at the centre of a revolution of sorts and it has changed the way we bank, invest, shop and pay.
"Domestic payments has been one of the core areas of focus. With the launch of Kotak Remit on mobile, we have entered a new phase of digital transformation encompassing international payments, which gives our customers the advantage of banking on mobile for making international fund transfers as well,” said Phani Shankar, President & Co-Head – Treasury & Global Markets, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Kotak Remit offers remittances in 15 currencies including the US dollar, Australian Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, Hong Kong Dollar, Saudi Riyal, Canadian Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen.
By entering transfer details and beneficiary details, customers can remit up to $25,000 or equivalent per day and up to $250,000 or equivalent in a financial year through Kotak Remit.
Customers will receive a notification at every stage of the transaction process, keeping them updated and can also save beneficiary details to facilitate quick repeat remittances.
While outbound remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for resident individuals has seen a decline this year owing to the pandemic, remittances from India have been consistently growing prior to FY 2020-21 and presents a significant market opportunity, said the bank.
In 2019-20, outbound remittances from India grew by nearly 36% to $18.8 billion in 2019-20, from $13.8 billion in 2018-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel Corporation’s IPO opens tomorrow. All you need to know
- The state-owned RailTel’s initial public offer is an offer for sale of 8,71,53,369 equity shares by the government, out of which 500,000 equity shares will be reserved for the employees. The public issue will open for subscription on February 16 and will close on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex surges by over 645 pts to end at 52,189
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid’s puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden faces South African push to extend trade concessions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin rally falters just short of $50,000 as investors take profit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wholesale Price Index inflation up at 2.03% for January against 1.22% last month
- According to a statement shared by the Union ministry of commerce and industry, prices of food articles declined but the prices of manufactured goods saw a rise of 1.54%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil markets are now balanced, says Russian deputy premier Novak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel's ₹819 crore IPO to open for subscription on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices remain steady, other metals advance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex rallies over 500 points to fresh peak; Nifty tests 15,300
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk says he supports top dogecoin holders selling most of their coins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FASTag becomes mandatory from Feb 15 midnight: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nureca IPO opens on Monday. All you need to know
- Nureca will launch the shares in the fixed price band between ₹396 to ₹400 with a piece of the face value of ₹10 per share.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox