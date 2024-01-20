close_game
close_game
News / Business / Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 6.75% to 4,265 cr

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 6.75% to 4,265 cr

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jan 20, 2024 02:09 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results: Kotak Mahindra Bank's standalone profit rises to ₹3,005.01 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a 6.75 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to 4,264.78 crore in the December quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The lender had reported a consolidated net profit of 3,995.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

On a standalone basis, the private sector lender's profit after tax rose to 3,005.01 crore from 2,791.88 crore in the year-ago period, but was lower than the preceding September quarter's 3,190.97 crore.

Its total income rose to 14,096 crore from 10,947 crore in the year-ago period, while operating expenses increased to 4,284 crore from 3,751 crore, the bank said in an exchange filing.

ALSO READ- Reliance Jio Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% to 5,208 crore

The overall provisions jumped to 579.14 crore for the reporting quarter from the 148.83 crore in the year-ago period, which seemed to have impacted the profit growth.

The gross non-performing assets ratio for the lender was stable at 1.73 per cent as against the last disclosed 1.72 per cent in September 2023.

ALSO READ- Paytm Q3 results: Revenue jumps 38% to 2,851 crore

The bank said the money set aside during the reporting quarter includes 190.13 crore towards its investments in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) following Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

Its overall capital adequacy stood at a healthy 19 per cent, down from 20.03 per cent three months ago.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsReliance Industries Q3 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On