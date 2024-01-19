close_game
News / Business / Reliance Jio Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% to 5,208 crore

Reliance Jio Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% to 5,208 crore

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Telecom giant Reliance Jio's net profit for December quarter rises 12.3% to ₹5,208 crore.

Reliance Jio standalone net profit rose 12.3 per cent to 5,208 crore in December quarter compared to 4,638 crore a year ahead, the telecom giant said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

A man walks across the LED board showing the logo of Jio at India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. (REUTERS)
A man walks across the LED board showing the logo of Jio at India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. (REUTERS)

Jio's revenue from operations increased 10.3 per cent to 25,368 crore in the third quarter against 22,998 crore in the year-ago period.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

