Reliance Jio Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% to 5,208 crore

Reliance Jio standalone net profit rose 12.3 per cent to ₹5,208 crore in December quarter compared to ₹4,638 crore a year ahead, the telecom giant said in a regulatory filing on Friday. A man walks across the LED board showing the logo of Jio at India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. (REUTERS)

Jio's revenue from operations increased 10.3 per cent to ₹25,368 crore in the third quarter against ₹22,998 crore in the year-ago period.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.