Reliance Jio Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹5,208 crore
Jan 19, 2024 05:11 PM IST
Telecom giant Reliance Jio's net profit for December quarter rises 12.3% to ₹5,208 crore.
Reliance Jio standalone net profit rose 12.3 per cent to ₹5,208 crore in December quarter compared to ₹4,638 crore a year ahead, the telecom giant said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Jio's revenue from operations increased 10.3 per cent to ₹25,368 crore in the third quarter against ₹22,998 crore in the year-ago period.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
