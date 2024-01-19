close_game
News / Business / Reliance Industries Q3 results LIVE updates: Shares fall flat ahead of quarterly report; what to expect
Live

Reliance Industries Q3 results LIVE updates: Shares fall flat ahead of quarterly report; what to expect

Jan 19, 2024 11:22 AM IST
Reliance Industries Q3 results LIVE: Here is all you need to know about the quarterly results and share price of RIL on Friday.

Reliance Industries Q3 results LIVE updates: The quarterly results of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be released today, with the shares of the company ahead of the report falling flat on the stock market on Friday.

Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani(ANI)

According to predictions by multiple brokerages, the Mukesh Ambani-led mega-conglomerate is expected to deliver decent numbers for the quarter ending in December 2023, mostly due to the massive expansion in multiple sectors in FY2024 and its strong operating efficiency.

RIL's growth is expected to be driven by its digital and retail business for the last quarter, and its oil-to-chemical as well as petroleum business is expected to deliver subdued results for December 2023.

Meanwhile, Reliance share price has fallen flat on the stock market ahead of the result reports, showing a decline of less than 0.50 percent during the early trading hours. As of 10 am on Friday, RIL shares stood at 2,725.05 apiece.

Not just Reliance Industries Limited, but several other major firms are expected to announce their Q3 results today, likely to have a significant impact on the stock market next week.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 19, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    Reliance Industries Q3 results LIVE: Jio ARPU may grow 4 percent

    According to predictions made by Nuvama Institutional Equities, the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for Jio is expected to grow 4 percent YoY for Q3.

  • Jan 19, 2024 11:05 AM IST

    Reliance Industries Q3 results LIVE: Stock market shows promise

    It is expected that the surge in the stock market benchmark today will maintain the share prices of Reliance, especially with positive Q3 predictions.

  • Jan 19, 2024 10:46 AM IST

    Reliance Industries Q3 results LIVE: O2C business may decline

    While RIL is expected to see a boost in its quarterly performance, its oil-to-chemical and petroleum business is likely to report subdued profits in December 2023 quarter.

  • Jan 19, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    Reliance Industries Q3 results LIVE: Share prices volatile

    While Reliance shares opened at a slight spike from the previous close, the share prices dipped by 0.40 percent during early trade hours, falling to 2,725.05 apiece.

  • Jan 19, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    Reliance Industries Q3 results LIVE: RIL, HUL, Paytm quarterly results today

    Reliance Industries Limited, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Hindustan Zinc Ltd, HT Media Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), RBL Bank Ltd, and Central Bank of India will be releasing their Q3 results today, among other firms.

Topics
reliance industries ltd mukesh ambani
