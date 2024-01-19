Reliance Industries Q3 results LIVE updates: Shares fall flat ahead of quarterly report; what to expect

Reliance Industries Q3 results LIVE updates: The quarterly results of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be released today, with the shares of the company ahead of the report falling flat on the stock market on Friday. Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani(ANI)

According to predictions by multiple brokerages, the Mukesh Ambani-led mega-conglomerate is expected to deliver decent numbers for the quarter ending in December 2023, mostly due to the massive expansion in multiple sectors in FY2024 and its strong operating efficiency.

RIL's growth is expected to be driven by its digital and retail business for the last quarter, and its oil-to-chemical as well as petroleum business is expected to deliver subdued results for December 2023.

Meanwhile, Reliance share price has fallen flat on the stock market ahead of the result reports, showing a decline of less than 0.50 percent during the early trading hours. As of 10 am on Friday, RIL shares stood at ₹2,725.05 apiece.

Not just Reliance Industries Limited, but several other major firms are expected to announce their Q3 results today, likely to have a significant impact on the stock market next week.