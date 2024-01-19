close_game
News / Business / Paytm Q3 results: Revenue jumps 38% to 2,851 crore

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2024 05:32 PM IST

Consolidated revenue for Paytm increases to ₹2,851 crore in Q3

Paytm posted a 38 per cent rise in revenue to 2,851 crore in the quarter ending in December, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Paytm(Reuters Photo)
In the October-December quarter, the fintech giant Paytm reported a robust 38 per cent YoY growth in revenue, reaching 2,850 crore, with EBITDA before ESOP showing an improvement of 188 crore YoY, totalling 219 crore.

Bolstered by the expansion of the net payments margin and financial services, Paytm's contribution profit saw a substantial 45 per cent YoY increase, reaching 1,520 crore. The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) also displayed positive momentum, improving by 170 crore YoY to 222 crore in Q3FY24.

Within its payments business, revenue surged by 45 per cent YoY to 1,730 crore, while the net payment margin witnessed a remarkable 63 per cent YoY rise, reaching 748 crore. Paytm's subscription for payment devices exceeded a crore, standing at 1.06 crore as of December, marking a YoY increase of 49 lakh. Additionally, the merchant payments volume (GMV) experienced a robust growth of 47 per cent YoY, reaching 5.10 lakh crore.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

