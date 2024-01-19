Paytm Q3 results: Revenue jumps 38% to ₹2,851 crore
Paytm posted a 38 per cent rise in revenue to ₹2,851 crore in the quarter ending in December, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
In the October-December quarter, the fintech giant Paytm reported a robust 38 per cent YoY growth in revenue, reaching ₹2,850 crore, with EBITDA before ESOP showing an improvement of ₹188 crore YoY, totalling ₹219 crore.
Bolstered by the expansion of the net payments margin and financial services, Paytm's contribution profit saw a substantial 45 per cent YoY increase, reaching ₹1,520 crore. The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) also displayed positive momentum, improving by ₹170 crore YoY to ₹222 crore in Q3FY24.
Within its payments business, revenue surged by 45 per cent YoY to ₹1,730 crore, while the net payment margin witnessed a remarkable 63 per cent YoY rise, reaching ₹748 crore. Paytm's subscription for payment devices exceeded a crore, standing at 1.06 crore as of December, marking a YoY increase of 49 lakh. Additionally, the merchant payments volume (GMV) experienced a robust growth of 47 per cent YoY, reaching ₹5.10 lakh crore.
