Kotak Mahindra Bank withdraws Tanmay Bhat advt after decade-old tweets stir row

Published on Feb 13, 2023 10:33 PM IST

The three-ad campaign on Kotak's digital bank with the tagline #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao featured content creators Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina.

ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Days after launching a new ad campaign featuring comedian Tanmay Bhat, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Sunday withdrew its 811 campaign after his decade-old tweets on Ganesha were dug up by netizens.

Many Twitter users posted screenshots of Bhat’s old tweets. “Hi @KotakBankLtd @udaykotak. I am a customer of your bank but the fact that you have hired a hinduphobic, woman, and child abuser Tanmay Bhat for a campaign is making me consider closing my account. Discontinue the association with him and apologise?” a user wrote.

Flagging Bhat’s tweets, another user wrote, “@udaykotak Sir @KotakBankLtd seriously, you couldn't find anyone else for your brand endorsement except him?? Are we to understand that he reflects your brand values? He's been accused of sexual harassment by so many women. Definitely expected better from you.”

Independent writer Shefali Vaidya, recently took screenshots of Bhat's tweet and asked Uday Kotak if they endorse Tanmay's views.

"Dear @udaykotak do you agree with Hindu hater Tanmay Bhatt’s description of Shri Ganesh Murti? Do your customers agree? @KotakBankLtd" she wrote.

Taking cognizance of the criticism the bank faced, Kotak811 in a tweet informed that the campaign has been withdrawn. “We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign,” read the tweet.

