Kotak Mahindra Q2 net profit jumps by 27% at 2,580 crore: Report

Published on Oct 22, 2022 03:15 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans eased to 2.08% at the end of September, from 2.24% at the end of June. Net non-performing assets declined to 0.55% from 0.62% at the end of June.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said it would consider fund raising by issuing non-convertible debentures.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a bigger-than-expected jump in net profit for the June-September quarter, lifted by strong loan growth.

The private lender's standalone profit jumped 27% from the same period last year to 2,580 crore in its fiscal second quarter.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 2,368 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net interest income jumped 27% from a year ago to 5,099 crore, while other income rose 7.9%.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans – a measure of asset quality – eased to 2.08% at the end of September, from 2.24% at the end of June. Net non-performing assets declined to 0.55% from 0.62% at the end of June.

India's banks were expected to report strong quarterly results as lending picked up despite a slew of central bank rate hikes.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing this week that it would consider fund raising by issuing non-convertible debentures.

kotak mahindra bank
