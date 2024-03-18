KPI Green Energy share price zooms 5% on Maharashtra project win: Should you buy?

KPI Green Energy share price: Shares of KPI Green Energy Limited gained 5 per cent reaching at ₹1,522 in morning trade today (March 18). This comes after the company emerged as the successful bidder in the Maharashtra State Power Generation tender for the 100MWAC solar power project development. At 9:20am, KPI Green Energy was trading at ₹1,519, up 4.5 per cent from the previous close on the NSE. In the last one year, the stock price has risen over 390 per cent. KPI Green Energy share price: At 9:20am, KPI Green Energy was trading at ₹ 1,519.

KPI Green Energy project win: Details

KPI Green Energy participated in the EPC package with land to develop a 600 MW solar project at various locations in Maharashtra. The company received the order for a 100-MW project- a second in quick succession for the company as last week, it had won a wind-solar power project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) to develop a wind-solar hybrid power project for developing 500 MW hybrid renewable power projects with a greenshoe option of another 500 MW.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On March 8, the company received an order with a total capacity of 305MWac, of which 175MWac was awarded by Aditya Birla Renewables Subsidiary Limited and 130MWac ABREL (RJ) Projects Limited.