A healthcare worker draws a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from a vial at a free drive-through coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine clinic.(Reuters Photo )
Leaders of Covid-19 vaccine rollout deliver world-beating market gains

Traders are rushing to price the global vaccine rollout and betting nations at the forefront will be the fastest to recover from the crisis, lifting their stocks, currencies and bond yields.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:10 PM IST

The race to deliver the jab to the world’s populations has so far been led by a handful of smaller nations, and now they’re outpacing some of the wealthiest countries in the eyes of traders too.

The fastest Covid-19 vaccination rollouts globally, in Israel and the United Arab Emirates, are propelling their equities to the top of the world in 2021. Israel’s benchmark TA-35 stock index has gained 7.6% this year, outperforming both the S&P 500 and the Euro Stoxx Index. And the Dubai Financial Market General Index has climbed about 9.8%, all but reversing its 10% slump in 2020.

Traders are rushing to price the global vaccine rollout and betting nations at the forefront will be the fastest to recover from the crisis, lifting their stocks, currencies and bond yields. The share of a country’s population that has been inoculated might be “the most important statistic to track over the next year,” according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

So far, Israel has vaccinated about 30% of its population and the UAE about 20%. If sustained, they could reach the threshold for herd immunity by mid-year, JPMorgan says.

“Will enough divergence open up with respect to herd immunity across countries to render this issue tradeable across markets? Probably,” strategists led by John Normand wrote in a Jan. 8 note. “Those countries that return to pre-crisis levels of activity most quickly due to some combination of stimulus and vaccine distribution should witness the most upward pressure on their interest rates and currencies.”

While Israel and Dubai are tantalizing examples, the case for growth fueled by vaccinations in larger economies is murky, according to Michael Herzum, who runs macro strategies at Union Investment in Frankfurt.

“It is difficult to isolate these effects from other market drivers and therefore makes it difficult to play it on a country-by-country level,” Herzum said. Even so, he’s building vaccination rates into his cross-asset allocation decisions.

In Britain, where the first citizen outside of a trial received the coronavirus vaccination on Dec. 8, the FTSE 100 benchmark has outperformed peers in Europe even as its population suffers through a third national lockdown to quell a resurgence of the virus and a new fast-spreading variant. Vaccinations could pave the economy’s path to recovery and further lift the nation’s stocks, according to Herzum.

“U.K. equities could be in a good position very soon as the U.K. probably reaches herd immunity much faster than the continent due to much better progress on vaccinations,” he said. “This could result in a big swing in economic activity once Covid-19 related restrictions are lifted.”

The image shows a diamond which will be sold at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.(Reuters)
The image shows a diamond which will be sold at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.(Reuters)
business

Diamond trade is roaring back thanks to stuck-at-home shoppers

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:02 PM IST
The boom is being driven by bumper holiday jewelry sales, particularly in the vital US and Chinese markets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Few of the emerging markets that have started receiving positive FPIs flows this month to date are: Indonesia ($800 million), South Korea ($320 million), Taiwan ($2.3 billion) and Thailand ($113 million). (File Photo (Representative Image))
Few of the emerging markets that have started receiving positive FPIs flows this month to date are: Indonesia ($800 million), South Korea ($320 million), Taiwan ($2.3 billion) and Thailand ($113 million). (File Photo (Representative Image))
business

FPIs remain net buyers at 18,456 crore in January so far

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:25 PM IST
According to depositories data, overseas investors pumped in 24,469 crore into equities but pulled out 6,013 crore from the bonds market between January 1-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE benchmark scaled the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday.(HT Photos)
The BSE benchmark scaled the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday.(HT Photos)
business

Mcap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over 1.15 lakh crore; RIL biggest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:08 AM IST
The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited jumped 71,033.44 crore to reach 12,99,363.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE Sensex scaled the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday.(PTI)
The BSE Sensex scaled the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday.(PTI)
business

Markets may remain volatile in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Among major earnings to focus on this week are from UCO Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltdmint(Mint File Photo )
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltdmint(Mint File Photo )
business

Mukesh Ambani is world’s 11th richest billionaire. Check who else is on the list

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Mukesh Ambani's bet on consumer services -- telecom and retail -- seems to be paying off despite the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gadkari said last year that the policy would also help recycle key raw material made available by scrapping vehicles, such as steel, aluminium and plastic, thereby lowering automobile prices.(PTI)
Gadkari said last year that the policy would also help recycle key raw material made available by scrapping vehicles, such as steel, aluminium and plastic, thereby lowering automobile prices.(PTI)
business

Fee waiver, road tax discount key features of Centre’s draft scrappage policy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:17 AM IST
Features of the draft policy, one of whose caveats is that the vehicles that are sent to the scrapyard must be dismantled in an environment friendly way, were discussed by the ministry at the 40th meeting of the transport development council chaired by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new trade agreement between the allies is a higher priority for Johnson than it is for Biden.(Reuters)
A new trade agreement between the allies is a higher priority for Johnson than it is for Biden.(Reuters)
business

UK PM Boris Johnson presses US Prez Joe Biden for new trade deal

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:01 AM IST
The push for a new deal came in a broad-ranging call between the two leaders that touched on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Biden administration announcing this week that the U.S. would rejoin the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, according to a statement from Downing Street.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has allowed local airlines to fly limited schedules since May after two months of a strict nationwide lockdown, gradually opening up the domestic market.(PTI)
India has allowed local airlines to fly limited schedules since May after two months of a strict nationwide lockdown, gradually opening up the domestic market.(PTI)
business

India’s domestic aviation operations nearing pre-pandemic levels

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:54 PM IST
As many as 257,613 passengers flew locally as on Jan. 22, compared with 30,000 passengers that traveled by air when such flights were restarted on May 25, Puri said in a Twitter post on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington : FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden reacts to a reporters question after signing executive orders in the State Dinning Room of the White House, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, right, look on. AP/PTI(AP01_23_2021_000009B)(AP)
Washington : FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden reacts to a reporters question after signing executive orders in the State Dinning Room of the White House, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, right, look on. AP/PTI(AP01_23_2021_000009B)(AP)
business

Oil industry reels as Joe Biden targets fossil fuels in first days

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Officials are worried that technical permitting decisions are being placed in the hands of political appointees, rather than expert regulators in the field. And they’re concerned permits -- or simply changes to them -- will be delayed for existing drilling operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Called the US Citizenship Act of 2021, the legislation modernises the immigration system, and also proposes to eliminate the per country cap for employment-based green cards, a move that would benefit thousands of Indian IT professionals.(AFP)
Called the US Citizenship Act of 2021, the legislation modernises the immigration system, and also proposes to eliminate the per country cap for employment-based green cards, a move that would benefit thousands of Indian IT professionals.(AFP)
business

IT giants Apple, Google welcome Joe Biden's new immigration reforms

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:14 PM IST
On the day one of his presidency on Wednesday, Biden sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress which proposes major overhauls to the system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ED found that Wadhawans laundered more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2500 crore out of a total <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6600 crore the company - HDIL - had taken from PMC Bank between 2007 and 2013.(Twitter/@dir_ed)
The ED found that Wadhawans laundered more than 2500 crore out of a total 6600 crore the company - HDIL - had taken from PMC Bank between 2007 and 2013.(Twitter/@dir_ed)
business

PMC Bank fraud: ED arrests Viva group MD, consultant

By Vijay Kumar Yadav | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • ED's money laundering probe in the PMC Bank case began after the Mumbai police registered a criminal case in September 2019 against HDIL, its promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A salesman shows gold necklaces to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata in this file photo. (Reuters Photo)
A salesman shows gold necklaces to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata in this file photo. (Reuters Photo)
business

Gold prices start the week at 48,332 per 10 gram, fall to 48,861

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Gold price was up in the national capital on Monday with a recovery in international prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The record rise in prices has led to demands for a cut in excise duty to allow customers to buy fuel at lesser prices.(Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times)
The record rise in prices has led to demands for a cut in excise duty to allow customers to buy fuel at lesser prices.(Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times)
business

Fuel prices surge once more. Check what people will have to pay in major cities

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Petrol prices in Delhi rose to 85.70 and diesel prices were up by 15 paise to rise to 75.88 per litre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the RBI has sought to increase scrutiny on shadow banks, it has also assured them that the proposed changes will continue to allow those engaged in niche sectors and markets to have flexibility in terms of business operations.
While the RBI has sought to increase scrutiny on shadow banks, it has also assured them that the proposed changes will continue to allow those engaged in niche sectors and markets to have flexibility in terms of business operations.
business

RBI proposes stricter norms for non-banks

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:39 AM IST
The regulator proposed to classify the shadow banks into four categories, depending on their systemic importance and potential risk to the stability of financial system stability.
READ FULL STORY
Close
