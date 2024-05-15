 LIC shares up after it gets 3 years to meet minimum public shareholding norms - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LIC shares up after it gets 3 years to meet minimum public shareholding norms

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 15, 2024 11:48 AM IST

LIC share price: Sebi granted three years more years to LIC to achieve 10 per cent public shareholding norms.

LIC share price today: The shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India opened at 934 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of 962 per share as they were up 5 per cent rise against Tuesday's close of 931 apiece.

An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) headquarters, in Mumbai.(Reuters)
An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) headquarters, in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma praises ‘killer next version of Google Search’

This comes after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) granted three years more years to LIC to achieve 10 per cent public shareholding norms. This means that the new timeline for LIC to achieve the shareholding norm is on or before May 16th, 2027.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Thermax share price rises 14% to hit record high, stock up 144% in 1 year

Informing the exchanges, LIC noted, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, this is to inform that Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI") vide its letter dated May 14, 2024 has conveyed its decision, to grant additional time of 3 years to Life Insurance Corporation of India (“the Corporation") to achieve 10% public shareholding under Rule 19(2)(b)(iv) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, i.e., within a period of 5 years from the date of listing. Accordingly, the revised timeline for the Corporation to achieve 10% public shareholding is on or before May 16, 2027."

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / LIC shares up after it gets 3 years to meet minimum public shareholding norms

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On