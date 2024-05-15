Thermax share price rises 14% to hit record high, stock up 144% in 1 year

Thermax share price: The shares of Thermax rose 14 per cent to hit its fresh record high of ₹5,347 in early trade on BSE following the company's March quarter (Q4) results. The company's share price opened at ₹4,725 against its previous close of ₹4,692.45. It then jumped 14 per cent to its all-time high of 5,347.15. Thermax share price: Over the past one year, the stock has seen an upward trend. It hit its 52-week low of ₹ 2,192.70 on the BSE on May 19 last year.

Thermax shares in one year

Over the past one year, the stock has seen an upward trend. It hit its 52-week low of ₹2,192.70 on the BSE on May 19 last year. Thermax share price has surged 144 per cent in about a year.

Thermax Q4 results

The company reported over 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹188 crore in the March 2024 quarter. It posted a profit after tax of ₹156 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year. Consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to ₹2,818.93 crore from ₹2,368.31 crore in the year-ago period. The board recommended a dividend of ₹12 per share for 2023-24.