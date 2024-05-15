 Thermax share price rises 14% to hit record high, stock up 144% in 1 year - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Thermax share price rises 14% to hit record high, stock up 144% in 1 year

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 15, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Thermax share price opened at ₹4,725 against its previous close of ₹4,692.45. It then jumped 14 per cent to its all-time high of 5,347.15.

Thermax share price: The shares of Thermax rose 14 per cent to hit its fresh record high of 5,347 in early trade on BSE following the company's March quarter (Q4) results. The company's share price opened at 4,725 against its previous close of 4,692.45. It then jumped 14 per cent to its all-time high of 5,347.15.

Thermax share price: Over the past one year, the stock has seen an upward trend. It hit its 52-week low of 2,192.70 on the BSE on May 19 last year.

Thermax shares in one year

Over the past one year, the stock has seen an upward trend. It hit its 52-week low of 2,192.70 on the BSE on May 19 last year. Thermax share price has surged 144 per cent in about a year.

Thermax Q4 results

The company reported over 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at 188 crore in the March 2024 quarter. It posted a profit after tax of 156 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year. Consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to 2,818.93 crore from 2,368.31 crore in the year-ago period. The board recommended a dividend of 12 per share for 2023-24.

