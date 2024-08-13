 LIC's Digi Term Insurance Plan: Eligibility, premium payment and benefits - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LIC's Digi Term Insurance Plan: Eligibility, premium payment and benefits

ByHT News Desk
Aug 13, 2024 12:10 PM IST

LIC Digi Term guarantees fixed death benefits regardless of actual experience owing to which the policy does not qualify for any discretionary benefits.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) launched a new plan called LIC's Digi Term for online customers and LIC's Yuva for offline customers. The plan is non-par, non-linked, life, individual and pure-risk. It provides financial protection to the insured's family in case of his/ her unfortunate death during the policy term. Here's a detailed look at LIC Digi Term:

An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) headquarters, in Mumbai.(Reuters)
An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) headquarters, in Mumbai.(Reuters)

What is LIC Digi Term?

Read more: MSCI to increase HDFC Bank’s weightage in Global Standard Index in 2 tranches

The plan guarantees fixed death benefits regardless of actual experience owing to which the policy does not qualify for any discretionary benefits.

Key features of LIC Digi Term

1. Flexibility to choose from two Death Benefit options: Level Sum Assured and Increasing Sum Assured.

Flexibility to o Choose from Single Premium, Regular Premium and Limited Premium Payment or Choose the Policy Term/Premium Paying Term or Opt for payment of benefit in instalments.

Read more: Ola Electric Mobility soars 18% more today, rallies 58% in 3 days. Here's why

Eligibility for LIC Digi Term

1. Minimum Age at entry : [18] years (Last Birthday)

2. Maximum Age at entry : [45] years (Last Birthday)

3. Minimum Age at Maturity : [33] years (Last Birthday)

4. Maximum age at Maturity : [75] years (Last Birthday)

What is the basic sum assured under LIC Digi Term?

Minimum Basic Sum Assured : Rs. 50,00,000/-.

Maximum Basic Sum Assured : Rs. 5,00,00,000*

Basic Sum Assured range Sum Assured Multiple

From Rs. 50,00,000/- to Rs. 75,00,000/- = Rs. 1,00,000/

Above Rs. 75,00,000/- to Rs. 1,50,00,000/- = Rs. 25,00,000/-

Above Rs. 1,50,00,000/- to Rs. 4,00,00,000/-= Rs. 50,00,000/-

Above Rs. 4,00,00,000/- = Rs. 1,00,00,000/-

Read more: Unicommerce eSolutions makes stellar market debut: Lists at 118% premium

Policy term

Policy Term: 15 to 40 years under Regular/Single/Limited Premium of 10 years

Policy Term: 20 to 40 years under Limited Premium of 15 years.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Business / LIC's Digi Term Insurance Plan: Eligibility, premium payment and benefits
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On