Ola Electric Mobility soars 18% more today, rallies 58% in 3 days. Here's why

Ola Electric Mobility shares rose over 18 per cent to ₹129.40 as the stock continued its stellar run after hitting the 20 per cent upper circuit for two consecutive days. The company made a debut at par with the issue price of ₹76 but has rallied 58 percent in just three days. Ola Electric IPO: Ola Electric CMD Bhavish Aggarwal addresses the media during the announcement of the company's forthcoming initial public offering (IPO), in Mumbai.(PTI)

This comes ahead of Ola Electric Mobility’s Q1 results announcement on August 14. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm will hold its first board meeting since listing to review and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as per a company filing.

Additionally, Ola Electric is set to unveil its first electric motorcycle on Independence Day. In August 2023, Ola showcased concept models, including the Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster, and Cruiser.