Ola Electric Mobility soars 18% more today, rallies 58% in 3 days. Here's why

Ola Electric Mobility made a debut at par with the issue price of ₹76 but has rallied 58 percent in just three days.
Ola Electric Mobility shares rose over 18 per cent to ₹129.40 as the stock continued its stellar run after hitting the 20 per cent upper circuit for two consecutive days. The company made a debut at par with the issue price of ₹76 but has rallied 58 percent in just three days.
This comes ahead of Ola Electric Mobility’s Q1 results announcement on August 14. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm will hold its first board meeting since listing to review and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as per a company filing.
Additionally, Ola Electric is set to unveil its first electric motorcycle on Independence Day. In August 2023, Ola showcased concept models, including the Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster, and Cruiser.