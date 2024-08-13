FirstCry shares list at 40% premium over IPO price

Ahead of the issue opening, the company raised ₹1886 crore from 71 anchor investors including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, among others.
Shares of Brainbees Solutions, which operates and owns FirstCry, listed with a premium of 40%- ₹651 on NSE against an issue price of ₹549. On BSE, the stock listed at ₹625 apiece, up 34.4%. The shares traded at a GMP of ₹84 in the unlisted market ahead of the listing.
Ahead of the issue opening, the company raised ₹1886 crore from 71 anchor investors including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Government of Singapore, ADIA, Goldman Sachs among others.