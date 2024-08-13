Unicommerce eSolutions made a stellar debut on the NSE as its shares listed at ₹235 apiece, a bumper premium of 117.6 per cent over the IPO price of ₹108. The IPO, worth ₹276.6 crore, opened for subscription on August 6 and closed on August 8. The issue was subscribed 168.35 times by the last day of subscription as retail investor portion was subscribed 130.9 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 138.75 times and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), 252.46 times. Unicommerce eSolutions makes stellar market debut: Lists at 118% premium

The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale of 2.6 crore shares and the price band for the issue was set between ₹102 and ₹108 per share. The book-running lead managers are IIFL Securities Ltd and CLSA India Pvt Ltd. Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the IPO. Ahead of the issue, the company raised ₹124.5 crores from anchor investors on August 5.

In FY24, the company's revenue rose nearly 18 per cent to ₹109.4 crore and its profit after tax (PAT) rose 102 per cent on year to ₹13 crore.

Unicommerce eSolutions, established in February 2012, operates a SaaS platform which streamlines e-commerce operations for brands, sellers, and logistics providers. The company's products includes a warehouse and inventory management system, multi-channel order management, omnichannel retail management and a payment reconciliation system.