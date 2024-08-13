 MSCI lifts restrictions on Adani Group stocks in August 2024 index review - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MSCI lifts restrictions on Adani Group stocks in August 2024 index review

ByHT News Desk
Aug 13, 2024 09:42 AM IST

The update includes changes to the Number of Shares (NOS), Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF), and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF).

Index provider MSCI announced lifting of restrictions on the treatment of Adani Group stocks especially regarding their free float status. The update includes changes to the Number of Shares (NOS), Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF), and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF). This will be will be implemented as part of the August 2024 Index Review, MSCI said

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)

In February 2023, MSCI halted certain adjustments to Adani Group securities due to concerns about free float status of these stocks. At the time, MSCI said that the “characteristics of certain investors in Adani Group stocks created sufficient uncertainty” to exclude them from being considered as part of the free float. Owing to this, MSCI suspended “potential changes to the number of shares for the affected securities and deferred the implementation of non-neutral corporate events, subject to review.”

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / MSCI lifts restrictions on Adani Group stocks in August 2024 index review
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On