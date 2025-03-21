Local artists dominate India’s daily top 50 on Spotify: Royalties, top Indian musicians revealed

Indian artists were discovered over 11.2 billion times by first-time listeners on audio streaming platform Spotify in 2024 alone, an increase of 13 per cent since 2023, the company announced in its 'Loud & Clear' report which talks about how artists earn money through streaming. Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Spotify logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022.(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

The 'Loud & Clear' report of Spotify also clarifies royalty distribution, and highlights the evolving global music landscape.

How much do Indian artists earn on Spotify?

Over 90 per cent of the tracks featured on Spotify India’s daily top 50 playlist in 2024 were by local artists, which is a six per cent increase from 2023.

As a result, the number of Indian artists who earned more than ₹50 lakh in royalties from the streaming platform also doubled since 2022.

Meanwhile, those who earned more than ₹1 crore in royalties, tripled in number during the same period and those who earned over ₹5 crore, doubled.

And when it comes to royalties, two-thirds of the total amount generated in India were from Indian artists as well.

Spotify also says that it has distributed over $10 billion in music royalties in 2024 alone, globally. This is a tenfold increase in payouts over the past ten years, with the company having paid out around $60 billion since its inception.

Indian artists go global

Nearly 50 per cent of all royalties generated by Indian artists on Spotify in 2024 were from listeners outside of India, whihc is up from 40 per cent in 2023, according to the platform.

The USA, UK, UAE, Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka are some of these countries where Indian languages were most streamed.

Additionally, over 9,000 Indian artists were added to global and local editorial playlists on Spotify in 2024, compared to 8,700 in the previous year.

More than 65 per cent of the top 30 most exported songs from India also stemmed beyond the film industry, meaning independent artists now are growing in popularity.

The royalties generated by Indian artists performing in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu have each more than doubled since 2021, with Telugu music being one of the fastest growing in popularity in 2024, showcasing a 39 per cent increase in royalties generated globally year-on-year, and more than doubling since 2021.

Amongst these languages, some of the most-streamed genres include Hindi pop, Hindi hip hop, Punjabi hip hop, Hindi indie, Malayalam hip hop, Punjabi pop, and Tamil pop.

Top Indian artists on Spotify

According to Spotify, the Indian artists who contributed the most to the global growth of music from India were Arijit Singh, Pritam, Anirudh Ravichander, Karan Aujla, Shreya Ghoshal, Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind, Kalmi, AR Rahman, Sidhu Moose Wala, Amitabh Bhattacharya, VishalShekhar, AP Dhillon, Badshah, and Alka Yagnik.