London's Science Museum opens Adani-sponsored green energy gallery: What Gautam Adani said

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has described the opening of the Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in UK as red-letter day. The day marks the opening of the new gallery which explores how renewable energy can help tackle climate change. Gautam Adani described the opening of the Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in UK as red-letter day.

In a post on X Gautam Adani said "Today is a red-letter day that marks the opening of The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in London. We are proud of the partnership with the Science Museum, led by Sir Timothy Laurence and Sir Ian Blatchford, that made this stunning gallery a reality. This gallery will serve as a pivotal public space in the understanding of sustainability, transformative technology and climate science. #SustainableFuture."

'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' a major new free gallery, through striking displays of contemporary and historic objects from the UK and abroad, interactive digital exhibits, and specially commissioned models, the gallery shows how the past, present and future are shaped by human imagination and innovation and explores how we all have a role to play in deciding our energy future.

The gallery at the Science museum in London examines this century's defining challenge through the lens of imagination across three sections.

In the 'Future Planet' section, visitors can explore how scientists use complex computer-based models to understand our planet, and what these tell us about the range of climate futures that might lie ahead.

In the 'Future Energy' section, technologies - and the people behind them - that are reimagining how energy is supplied and used are highlighted alongside historic artefacts which provide a longer view of the transition away from fossil fuels.

'Our Future' section looks to a new world that is being dreamt up, with children's creative ideas of how the world will meet its future energy needs displayed with expert responses to them.

Earlier speaking at the Gallery opening Gautam Adani said "This new gallery is about more than just clean air - or about moving away from oil and gas. It is about the energy transition we need - this world needs - and it is about the revolution that is taking place in the world of energy."

"This gallery is special because it makes us think, dream and wish for change. It shows us how our world, our economy and our own lives can change for the better," Adani added.

The Science Museum feels that the gallery offers enough to ignite curiosity and provoke conversations.

'In a week when we are celebrating a record 2.25 million visits by UK residents to the museum, including a million children, this stunning gallery offers even more to ignite curiosity among those who will visit in the year ahead - provoking important conversations about the urgent need for the world to generate and use energy more sustainably" Sir Ian Blatchford, Director and Chief Executive of the Science Museum Group, said.

At the centre of the gallery is Only Breath, a moving sculpture that signifies the power of nature to inspire technological change. Radiating outward from the centre are plinths which display vital low-carbon renewable energy technologies for the transition, from nuclear, hydrogen and solar to wind and tidal power, alongside remarkable historic innovations that remind us how major change is possible and that many of the technologies needed to make the low-carbon energy transition already exist.

Energy Revolution was designed by award-winning architects, Unknown Works. A key element of sustainable design was the reuse of redundant shelves from the Science Museum's former object store. The gallery's carbon footprint has been monitored, and recyclable aluminium was used where possible.