LPG cylinder prices hiked for fourth time in a month. Check latest rates here
The price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders was increased by ₹25 on Monday, the fourth time in a month. A domestic gas cylinder will now cost ₹819 in Delhi while people in Kolkata will have to spend as much as ₹845 on it.
In Mumbai, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder was priced at ₹819 and it was selling at ₹835 and ₹822 in Chennai and Bengaluru respectively. The rates were earlier revised by ₹25 on February 4, ₹50 on February 15 and then again by ₹25 on February 25.
While the prices had remained unchanged in January, the price of domestic cylinders was increased by ₹100 each in December. National oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and HPCL had then increased the price by ₹50 twice. The latest revision translates into a ₹225 hike in the cooking gas prices within four months.
The hike comes in line with the rising prices of petrol and diesel that were increased 16 times in February, with the fuel crossing ₹100-level in several cities. The government has attributed the spike to production cuts in the global market. The government had increased the taxes on fuel following the drop of global crude oil rates to a two-decade low due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic in April last year.
Opposition parties continued to slam the government over the spike which they have said is hurting the common man. “LPG cylinder prices rose again. Modi government's options for the public - Close the business, Burn stove, Eat Joomla!” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contract farming will increase farm incomes, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power sector: 7 more states implement reforms, earn more borrowing capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LPG cylinder prices hiked for fourth time in a month. Check latest rates here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon quiz: Answer these 5 questions and win 10k Amazon Pay balance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A 10-second video clip authenticated by blockchain sold for $6.6 million
- The video by digital artist Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, was authenticated by blockchain, which serves as a digital signature to certify who owns it and that it is the original work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HDFC Securities briefly pause trading on NSE, operations back to normal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India needs post-harvest revolution or food processing revolution: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices fall by over ₹11,000. Is it safe to invest in the yellow metal?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex climbs 890 points to near 50,000-level; Nifty up 250 points to top 14,700
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Biden defends Amazon workers' right to unionize
- "Unions lift up workers, both union and non-union, but especially Black and Brown workers," Joe Biden said in a video uploaded on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex surges over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,680
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heathrow imposes passenger charges to cover pandemic costs
- The tariff is permitted by the UK’s aviation regulator under a protocol that allows the hub to cover costs for utilities, baggage and check-in services.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance arm raises stake in transportation firm SkyTran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-commerce seeks a slot in India’s trade basket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox