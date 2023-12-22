M4M (Motive for Murder) Teaser launched by KC Bokadia, Mohan Vadlapatla, Jo Sharma USA, Sambeet Acharya & Rakesh Sabharwal

VMPL HT Image

New Delhi [India], December 22: Producer Mohan Vadlapatla turned as a director with the movie M4M (Motive for Murder). Popular American Actress Jo Sharma (USA) is the lead actress, and Odisha Super Star Sambeet Acharya is playing the lead role in this movie. Mohan Vadlapatla, Jo Sharma, and Rahul Adabala provided the story for this movie jointly produced by Mohan Media Creations and Jo Sharma McWin Group USA. Star Producer Dil Raju launched the title teaser of this film in Telugu.

The Hindi title teaser of this film was launched grandly on 20th December 2023 at Hopup in Mumbai where renowned producer director KC Bokadia, Well Wisher Rakesh Sabarwal and Film Gadar 2 Fame actor Gaurav Chopra were present as the chief guests. Everyone appreciated the teaser of the film which arouses curiosity among audience. Many guests including Kumar Mohan and celebrity manager Seema Bundhela were present on this occasion.

M4M movie will be promoted and released in 5 languages, especially in Bollywood and Tollywood in India and USA. This film is excellently edited by Anand Pawan. Music by outstanding Vasanth. Santosh Shanamoni as great cameraman.

Cast: Jo Sharma (Lead Actress) (USA), Sambeet Acharya (Lead Actor).

Technical Crew:

Banner: Mohan Media Creations, Jo Sharma McWin Group USA

Story: Mohan Vadlapatla, Jo Sharma, Rahul Adabala

Screenplay & Direction: Mohan Vadlapatla

Music: Vasanth Isaipettai

DOP: Santosh Shanamoni

Editing: Pawan Anand, DI: Digi Quest, VFX: Pavan, Sound Designer: Sagar

Bombay PRO: Wonder Web World Lucky.

Direction Dept: Rahul Adabala, Hari Kishan, Subhash Siripelli

Special Thanks: producer Director Rakesh Sabharwal, Subhalekha Sudhakar, SNS Vasu, Gorav Agarwal, Manish, Sridhar Chillara, Sanga Kumar, Hari Kishan, PLK Reddy

