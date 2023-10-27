News / Business / Made in India Apple iPhone: All you need to know about Tata-Wistron deal

Made in India Apple iPhone: All you need to know about Tata-Wistron deal

ByHT News Desk
Oct 27, 2023 07:42 PM IST

Apple iPhone: The Wistron board reportedly approved the sale of Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing India Private Limited to Tata Electronics.

The Tata Group will soon start making Apple iPhones in India for domestic and global markets, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on X on Friday. The information that the Tata Group had been planning to assemble iPhones in India emerged in May this year. According to reports, the Wistron Corp -- that was making iPhones in India -- agreed to sell its Karnataka manufacturing unit to the salt-to-software conglomerate. Here is what we know about the deal.

Apple Store(Reuters file photo)
Apple Store(Reuters file photo)

Chandrasekhar posted on X, “PM Modi ji's vision is to build global standard Indian electronics manufacturing companies that can serve Indian and global brands, for Indian and global consumers and to further accelerate India's rise as a global trusted electronics manufacturing power. PM @narendramodi Ji's visionary PLI scheme has already propelled India into becoming a trusted and major hub for smartphone manufacturing and exports. Now within just two and a half years, @TataCompanies will start making iPhones from India for domestic and global markets from India. Congratulations to the Tata team for taking over Wistron operations. Thank you @Wistron for your contributions, and great going for Apple in building a global supply chain from India with Indian companies at its helm.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Wistron board reportedly approved the sale of Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing India Private Limited to Tata Electronics Private Limited for an estimated price of 125 million dollars (approximately 1040 crore).

Apple has been trying to move a big chunk of its iPhone production out of China to countries like India and Vietnam, both emerging markets where cost of manufacturing is lower than the United States.

India is at the center of Apple's manufacturing plans for the future. Wistron had begun assembling iPhones in India in 2017. Apple later recruited Foxconn for the same purpose.

Tata has been in talks with the company for its Bengaluru plant for over a year.

Taiwanese giants Pegatron Corp and Foxconn Technology Group are Apple's mainstays when it comes to iPhone assembling in India. Wistron is the third Taiwanese player in India.

According to a Bloomberg report, Wistron wants to diversify its business into areas like servers. This is because iPhone manufacturing is a thin-margin business for the company, it said.

Wistron said in a statement that the deal has been confirmed by both parties and they are seeking regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, Tata has increased hiring in its Hosur factory where it manufactures components for Apple iPhone, Bloomberg reported.

Tata has also announced that it will launch 100 Apple stores in the country of 1.4 billion, it added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out