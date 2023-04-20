Major US media firm, BuzzFeed, to shut down its newsroom: Report

BuzzFeed announced Thursday that it was shutting its news division, signalling the end of one of the most notable news websites of the internet era. BuzzFeed to shutdown its news division. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)(AP)

Also Read| New owner Buzzfeed lays off 45 from HuffPost newsroom

"We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15 percent today... and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News," chief executive Jonah Peretti wrote in a memo to staff.