Home / Business / Major US media firm, BuzzFeed, to shut down its newsroom: Report

Major US media firm, BuzzFeed, to shut down its newsroom: Report

AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 20, 2023 09:42 PM IST

"We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15 percent today...and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News," chief executive Jonah Peretti said.

BuzzFeed announced Thursday that it was shutting its news division, signalling the end of one of the most notable news websites of the internet era.

BuzzFeed to shutdown its news division. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)(AP)
BuzzFeed to shutdown its news division. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)(AP)

Also Read| New owner Buzzfeed lays off 45 from HuffPost newsroom

"We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15 percent today... and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News," chief executive Jonah Peretti wrote in a memo to staff.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
staff united states
staff united states
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out