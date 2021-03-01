Mandatory FASTag to help save ₹20k crore per annum on fuel: Nitin Gadkari
Mandatory FASTag for highways will help save ₹20,000 crore per annum on fuel and boost the revenue by at least ₹10,000 crore, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.
Launching a live monitoring system to assess the live condition at toll plazas pan India and releasing a rating system for highways here, the road transport and highways minister said this was a step towards achieving perfection in terms of highway use, construction and quality.
"Making FASTags mandatory for highway users for collection of electronic toll has significantly reduced delays at toll plazas. This will result in a significant saving to the tune of ₹20,000 crore per annum on fuel cost," Gadkari said while addressing the media.
The minister said not only this, the electronic toll collection is set to boost royalty by 10,000 crore per annum.
Following the mandatory payment of user fee through FASTag at toll plazas from February 16, 2021, toll collection has seen consistent growth, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said its daily toll collection through FASTag has reached about ₹104 crore.
Gadkari said a new GPS based system for tolling is in the offing, where highways commuters will be required to pay only for the distance travelled on the basis of entry and exit points.
He, however, clarified that the system will take two years to be introduced.
After the introduction of e-tolling in December 2016, the toll plazas covered under it reached 794 on February 28 from 403 toll plazas in March 2018.
Gadkari said through live monitoring of toll plazas, one can not only access the live situation at the particular toll plazas, including delays but will get a history of the traffic and an almost realistic forecast of the traffic situation.
He said after the launch of the system, the delays have reduced significantly at toll plazas and the government endeavours to reduce delays to less than a minute in all plazas.
Citing the example of how FASTag has resulted in seamless traffic, he showed how delays at a Jaipur plaza were reduced to 5 minutes from earlier 30 minutes.
"There is zero waiting time at 80 per cent of the total toll plazas and toll collection through electronic tolling has reached 93 per cent from 80 per cent during the last fortnight after the FASTag was made mandatory," Gadkari said.
Highlighting the advantages of the live monitoring of toll plazas, the minister said recently in a Mumbai incident, where a vehicle was found parked outside an industrialist's house, it could be detected that vehicle entered from which toll plaza and who was sitting there and now the police is investigating it.
A vehicle with gelatin sticks, an explosive material, was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai recently.
Gadkari said live monitoring of toll plazas will prove to be an important tool in the hands of officials from Income-Tax, GST and other related departments.
He said that based on the live status at toll plazas, the government could further take steps for correction, including increasing the lanes.
The Centre has provided this platform to eight states, the minister added.
He also launched a rating system for highways, saying the rating has been completed for about 20,000 km of 4/6 lane NH stretches, covering 343 cells (toll plazas) till the end of October 2020 and is ready for release.
As a policy, this highway rating exercise will be conducted biannually. This regular exercise will help all involved institutions to improve their services in a more objective manner and also to further improve the existing network for a better travel experience, Gadkari said.
The audit of highways will be done on about 40 parameters, including quality, safety, services, facilities and other aspects.
To improve green plantation cover beside highways, e-tagging of plants will be done, Gadkari added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandatory FASTag to help save ₹20k crore per annum on fuel: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile retailers write to PM Modi for Amazon probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST collections rise 7 pc to ₹1.13 lakh crore in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A taper tantrum around 2024 polls could be Modi govt’s biggest economic trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spectrum auction begins, 5G not included: All you need to know about bidding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abolition of GST annual audit requirement could save up to ₹30K crore annually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gasoline sales record slowest growth in six months, diesel sales falls 5.3%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee slips 8 paise to settle at 73.55 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex surges 750 points to end trading at 49,850; Nifty closes above 14,750
- Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.88 per cent lower at USD 65.39 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin rises after Chinese region declares war on crypto mining
- Chinese officials first outlined proposals in 2018 to discourage crypto-mining
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s biggest oil retailers are focusing on rural revival
- The increasing economic importance of India’s hinterlands is influencing business expansion plans and accelerating a trend of more service stations being opened in the countryside.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contract farming will increase farm incomes, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power sector: 7 more states implement reforms, earn more borrowing capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LPG cylinder prices hiked for fourth time in a month. Check latest rates here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon quiz: Answer these 5 questions and win 10k Amazon Pay balance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox