    Manipal Group once again submits bid to acquire Byju's under insolvency process

    Manipal Group wants to examine Byju's financial and operational details for the purpose of evaluating a potential resolution plan.

    Updated on: Nov 13, 2025 6:27 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Dr Ranjan Pai–led Manipal Group has formally submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) to participate in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s.

    Signage at a Byju's Tuition Centre, operated by Think & Learn Pvt., Ltd., in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)
    Signage at a Byju's Tuition Centre, operated by Think & Learn Pvt., Ltd., in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)

    According to documents filed with the Resolution Professional (RP), Manipal Group has sought to be included in the list of bidders and expressed its intent to examine the company’s financial and operational details for the purpose of evaluating a potential resolution plan.

    This is the second such expression of interest submitted by Manipal Group after the time for such submission was extended by the RP to 13th November, 2025.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

