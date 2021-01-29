IND USA
Many more made-in-India Covid vaccines soon: Modi

  • PM also asserted that India’s campaign for self-reliance would strengthen globalism.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:47 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India’s progress in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, said that India’s success in saving lives has been a global good, and pledged a commitment to help other countries with more “made-in-India” vaccines.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda, the PM also asserted that India’s campaign for self-reliance — the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan — would strengthen globalism, and spoke of India’s “reliability” as a part of global supply chains in a climate where China’s reliability as a global supplier has come under question. The PM outlined access, inclusion, empowerment and user privacy as key pillars of India’s digitisation drive; highlighted the importance of new technologies but with human-centric vision; and called global investors to participate in India’s story, in the backdrop of structural reforms across economic sectors.

The PM was speaking at what has become a mega event of global political and economic leaders — held virtually this year — with a focus on the post-pandemic world and harnessing the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution.

Tracing back India’s journey against the pandemic, Modi said: “I remember how in February, March and April, many global experts and institutions had made many predictions. It was said that India would be the most affected by Covid-19; that there would be a tsunami. Someone said 700-800 millions Indians would get infected while others said 2 million Indians would die.”

But, the PM said, India did not get demoralised and instead adopted a “proactive approach” with public participation, boosted its Covid-19 infrastructure, ramped up testing, trained human resources, adopted appropriate behaviour as a mass movement, and in the process saved innumerable lives.

Underlining the scale of India’s challenge, Modi pointed out that India is home to 18% of the world’s population. “By managing Covid-19, India has saved the world from a disaster.”

The PM then highlighted India’s vaccination plans, and said that while taking care of its domestic needs, India has — through this period — fulfilled its global responsibilities, from helping citizens reach their countries of residence when air space was closed, to distributing medicines to showing the world how India’s alternative medicine system, Ayurveda, boosted immunity, to now supplying vaccines. “Right now, there are two made-in-India vaccines — but in the coming days, many more vaccines will come. This will help us support other countries at scale and speed.”

The other key focus of the PM’s prepared remarks as well as responses during an interactive session with chief executives of global companies was the economy and the opportunities India has to offer.

On new technologies, Modi said that experts point to four key changes — connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence or machine learning, and realtime data. “India is one of those countries where there is maximum data available, where there is mobile connectivity and smartphones in the remote areas. India also has a large pool of expert talent on design and automation and engineering centres of many global companies are located here. For years, Indian engineers have displayed their capabilities on AI and automation to the world.”

But, in a note of caution, Modi said that fourth industrial revolution technologies must be centred of human values, and the need to ensure that technology becomes a tool for the ease of living, and not a “trap”.

He also spoke of the digital infrastructure India had built in the last six years — through bank accounts, mobiles, Aadhaar and digital payment systems. “You will be surprised to know that in this period, more than 1.8 trillion was transferred to the bank accounts of over 750 million people. This is a symbol of the power of our digital infrastructure.”

When asked what would be the policy and regulatory approach towards digital ecosystem, Modi said, “Access, inclusion and empowerment while safeguarding user privacy. There will be access of digital services in remotest areas... We also believe in promoting competition... investing in research on frontier technologies... and data privacy. The country is working towards a strong law for data protection.”

At a time when the global investor community is carefully looking at signs about how India’s self-reliance slogan would translate into policies, the PM emphasised that an Atmanirbhar Bharat was committed to global good and global supply chain. “India has the capacity, capability and reliability to meet global supply chains. India has a vast consumer base and its expansion will help the world.”

Portraying India as an attractive, stable and democratic investment destination, the PM also charted out “structural reforms” and India’s focus on improving the ease of doing business — including the production-linked incentives scheme, predictable taxation and foreign direct investment norms, reduction of corporate taxes and Goods and Services Tax rates, labour codes which have given flexibility to industries, decriminalisation of offences under the Companies Act, and alignment of growth with climate related goals. In terms of sectors, he focused on infrastructure — and while outlining the government’s initiatives, sought more engagement from the private sector — and urbanisation, pointing out that two-thirds of India’s economic output comes from urban areas.

Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
business

Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30pm after the presentation of the Economic Survey.
The largest cryptocurrency rose 8.3% to $33,558 as of 6:10 p.m. in New York. It had dropped below $30,000 on Wednesday, testing its 90-day moving average(Reuters)
The largest cryptocurrency rose 8.3% to $33,558 as of 6:10 p.m. in New York. It had dropped below $30,000 on Wednesday, testing its 90-day moving average(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin’s wild ride accelerates with push back above $33,000

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The wild swings come amid the turmoil seen in stocks such as GameStop Corp. that have become favorites of retail investors.
Maruti has benefited as demand for smaller cars rebounded at a sharper-than-expected pace during the festive season and thereafter, leading to one of the lowest levels of unsold vehicles at the company’s dealerships.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Maruti has benefited as demand for smaller cars rebounded at a sharper-than-expected pace during the festive season and thereafter, leading to one of the lowest levels of unsold vehicles at the company’s dealerships.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
business

Maruti Q3 profit jumps 24%, high costs hit margins

By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:24 AM IST
  • Revenue rose 13.3% from a year ago to 23,457.8 crore, on a 13.2% increase in vehicle sales to 495,897 units.
Airtel’s 5G technology is capable of delivering 10 times higher speeds and latency compared to the existing technologies, the company claimed. (REUTERS)
Airtel’s 5G technology is capable of delivering 10 times higher speeds and latency compared to the existing technologies, the company claimed. (REUTERS)
business

Bharti Airtel tests 5G service, races ahead of competitors

By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:18 AM IST
  • 5G trial gives telco a shot in the arm as it has been struggling to catch up with Jio.
Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)
Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)
business

What is Robinhood? Why has it restricted trading in GameStop, Nokia?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Individual investors are accusing Robinhood of manipulating the market in favour of hedge funds.
"This pandemic has fundamentally accelerated what I thought was going to be a decade-long process of digital transformation...we've seen tremendous structural change," Nadella said.(Mint Archives)
"This pandemic has fundamentally accelerated what I thought was going to be a decade-long process of digital transformation...we've seen tremendous structural change," Nadella said.(Mint Archives)
business

Digital technology now core to resilience, business continuity: Satya Nadella

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Speaking at a TiEcon Delhi-NCR event, Nadella said digital technology is also bringing in the next level of productivity gains and driving efficiencies across industries.
The Noida IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal, an UNESCO world heritage site and one of the seven wonders of the world, located less than 200 kilometers away in Agra.
The Noida IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal, an UNESCO world heritage site and one of the seven wonders of the world, located less than 200 kilometers away in Agra.
india news

Microsoft launches Taj Mahal inspired engineering hub in Noida

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal. Microsoft said that its design will amalgamate the company's technological prowess with locally sourced materials. It will feature artworks by local artisans and incorporate features of the Taj, like vaulted doorways, marble inlays and domes, arches.
This is the third dollar debt issuance by Adani Ports this fiscal-- USD 750 million in July 2020 and USD 300 million in December, totalling USD 1.55 billion.(Reuters)
This is the third dollar debt issuance by Adani Ports this fiscal-- USD 750 million in July 2020 and USD 300 million in December, totalling USD 1.55 billion.(Reuters)
business

Adani Ports raises USD 500 million in overseas bond sale

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:43 PM IST
The company said the senior unsecured US dollar note was oversubscribed six times by marquee international investors, helping it fix the coupon at a low 3.10 per cent.
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Have no responsibility to audit members of UPI ecosystem: RBI tells SC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its affidavit filed in the top court, also said that the matters related to “data privacy and data sharing” come under the domain of the central government.
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.(Bloomberg)
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.(Bloomberg)
business

Robinhood, Interactive Brokers clamp down on GameStop, other high-flying stocks

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Investors see green returns as renewable energy rises

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:21 PM IST
FirstSolar, Enphase and SunPower are among the renewable energy stocks that are benefiting from a much friendlier administration in the White House, whose agenda includes tackling climate change and bolstering green energy.
FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo, Lufthansa aircraft are parked on a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. More than 50,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Germany, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks as the country has struggled to bring down infection figures. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)(AP)
FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo, Lufthansa aircraft are parked on a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. More than 50,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Germany, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks as the country has struggled to bring down infection figures. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)(AP)
business

American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:47 PM IST
American predicted that similar revenue trends from late 2020 will carry over into the first three months of 2021.
Facebook's oversight board started hearing cases in October and announced the first cases it would review in December.(REUTERS)
Facebook's oversight board started hearing cases in October and announced the first cases it would review in December.(REUTERS)
business

Facebook oversight board overrules company on most decisions to remove content

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The rulings are a crucial test of the independent body, created by Facebook in response to criticism of the way it treats problematic content.
Data out later on Thursday is expected to show the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil user, contracted in 2020 at its sharpest pace since 1946 because of the pandemic. (Representative image)(Reuters File Photo )
Data out later on Thursday is expected to show the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil user, contracted in 2020 at its sharpest pace since 1946 because of the pandemic. (Representative image)(Reuters File Photo )
business

Oil steadies as Covid-19 induced demand worries persist

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Oil prices were supported by data on Wednesday showing a huge 10 million barrel decline in US crude inventories last week, which analysts said was because of a pick-up in US crude exports and a drop in imports.
