close_game
close_game
News / Business / Mark Zuckerberg sold nearly half billion dollars of Meta stock in last two months

Mark Zuckerberg sold nearly half billion dollars of Meta stock in last two months

Bloomberg |
Jan 04, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Before this period, Zuckerberg had not sold Meta shares since November 2021.

Mark Zuckerberg sold nearly half a billion dollars of Meta Platforms Inc. shares in the final two months of 2023 after a two-year hiatus in which the company’s stock price hit its lowest in seven years.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.(Reuters)
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.(Reuters)

The Meta chief executive sold shares on every trading day between Nov. 1 and the end of the year, unloading nearly 1.28 million shares for about $428 million, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On average, each sale took in $10.4 million, with the largest on Dec. 28 at $17.1 million.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg’s secret Hawaii project, a $100 Million compound with a doomsday bunker

Before this period, Zuckerberg had not sold Meta shares since November 2021. The company’s share price rebounded 194% last year from a seven-year low near the end of 2022. Meta shares outperformed those of every other major tech giant except Nvidia Corp. last year and is now near its September 2021 record high.

Zuckerberg, 39, owns about 13% of Meta and has a net worth of about $125 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the seventh-richest person in the world.

Meta did not reply to a request for comment.

Marc Benioff, Zuckerberg’s peer in the tech world, also sold shares nearly every day in the second half of 2023. The Salesforce Inc. co-founder unloaded more than $475 million worth of shares during the period, selling about 15,000 shares — about $3 million — every day.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out