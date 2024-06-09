Market cap of 8 top-10 valued firms jumps Rs.3.28 lakh crore; TCS, HUL, Reliance lead

Eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs.3.28 lakh crore to their market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winners. Representational

In an eventful week, the benchmark BSE Sensex benchmark jumped 2,732.05 points or 3.69 per cent, hitting a new record peak of 76,795.31 in intra-day trade on Friday.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC were the gainers. These companies added a total of Rs.3,28,116.58 crore to their market valuations.

State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the laggards from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of TCS shot up from Rs.80,828.08 crore to Rs.14,08,485.29 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer from the pack.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added Rs.58,258.11 crore taking its market cap to Rs.6,05,407.43 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs.54,024.35 crore to Rs.19,88,741.47 crore and that of Infosys rallied by Rs.52,770.59 crore to Rs.6,36,630.87 crore.

The market cap of HDFC Bank soared by Rs.32,241.67 crore to Rs.11,96,325.52 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed by Rs.32,080.61 crore to Rs.8,10,416.01 crore.

ITC's valuation surged by Rs.16,167.71 crore to Rs.5,48,204.12 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by Rs.1,745.46 crore to Rs.7,88,975.17 crore.

However, the market cap of LIC declined by Rs.12,080.75 crore to Rs.6,28,451.77 crore and that of SBI went lower by Rs.178.5 crore to Rs.7,40,653.54 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.