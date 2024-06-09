 Indian stock markets volatile due to heavy selling by foreign investors as Chinese stocks become attractive - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian stock markets volatile due to heavy selling by foreign investors as Chinese stocks become attractive

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 09, 2024 12:25 PM IST

Foreign investors are currently selling more Indian shares than buying them as Chinese stocks are cheaper, leading to volatile markets.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold Indian shares worth over Rs.14,794 crore this month, leading to increased volatility in the Indian stock market, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data shows.

Indian markets are still at an all-time high despite FPIs dumping shares
Indian markets are still at an all-time high despite FPIs dumping shares

FPIs are currently net sellers, meaning they are currently selling more shares than buying. This was the case for three months, including June.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Also Read | Stock market ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Why foreign investors sold more and more Indian shares amid low voter turnout

In May, FPIs sold equity worth Rs.25,586 crore as per NSDL data, indicating a pattern of excessive selling. FPIs have sold equity worth Rs.38,158 crore over April, May and June so far, according to an ANI report.

This came after they pumped Rs.35,098 crore in Indian equities during March, the highest inflows recorded in the first three months of the calendar year, 2024, according to a Mint report.

Also Read | FPIs withdraw 8,600 cr from equities in April on Mauritius tax treaty, US bond yields rise

The main trigger for FPIs selling has been the performance of Chinese stocks. The Hang Seng index rose 8% in the first half of May, triggering selling in India and buying in Chinese stocks in the last two months, according to the Mint article.

“FPIs regard Indian valuations to be very high and, therefore, capital is getting shifted to cheaper markets,” Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services told ANI. “There is a trend of investing in Chinese stocks since the valuations have turned very attractive,” he added.

Also Read | Software engg duped of 91.60 lakh in investment fraud

Despite continuous selling pressure by FPIs, Indian markets are at all-time high.

The BSE Sensex touched an all-time high on Friday, while the Nifty 50 index closed positively at 23,267.75, marking a gain of 446.35 points or 1.96 percent, and hitting a high of 23,320.20, according to the ANI report.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Indian stock markets volatile due to heavy selling by foreign investors as Chinese stocks become attractive
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On