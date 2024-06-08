Onion prices doubles in two weeks

Navi Mumbai: In the last two weeks, onion prices have doubled in the wholesale APMC market in Vashi and in the retail markets. Onions selling for ₹10-15 per kg in the wholesale market are now sold at ₹25-30 per kg. Last week, the prices were at ₹20-22 per kg. Meanwhile, in the retail markets, onion prices have shot up to ₹36-40 per kg. Two weeks ago, it stood at ₹16-18 per kg. Onions selling for ₹ 10-15 per kg in the wholesale market are now sold at ₹ 25-30 per kg. Last week, the prices were at ₹ 20-22 per kg (HT PHOTO)

According to Digambar Raut, a wholesaler at APMC, the spike in onion prices is the increased demand for the produce in the country’s northern parts. “A lot of the produce is heading towards the north and south. This has reduced the arrivals here. Only around 70 vehicles are arriving now, against a daily average of 125 vehicles.”

Raut said that the situation will only be clear after next week with the arrival of monsoons in the city. The prices will either increase or decrease depending on the quantity of rain received and its impact on transportation.

Another wholesaler, Ashok Karpe, said, “The farmers in Maharashtra have stocked good-quality produce that lasts longer and is supplied in the monsoon season. They are supplying from the stock that has not been stored, and that stock has considerably reduced, affecting the present arrivals.”

Mohammed Shaikh, a retailer in Vashi market, sector 9, said, “People who bought 5 kg are now buying 1 kg. What can we do? The wholesale price has increased, so we must follow suit. The price could go up further in the coming days. It will likely touch ₹50 per kg as little stock is coming.”

Potatoes and garlic join the trend

With onion prices increasing, potatoes and garlic have also joined the trend. In the last few days, due to a drop in arrivals attributed to the inclement weather and lower production this year, potatoes are now being sold at ₹20–25 per kg. Last month, they were being sold at ₹18-20 per kg in the wholesale market.

Whereas prices in the retail market have gone from ₹30 per kg before the election to ₹40 per kg now. It is expected to go up to ₹45 per kg. “Production has been low this year, and the demand in the north has increased. Around 40 vehicles are arriving currently, while the average is around 10,” said Raut.

Garlic, too has gone up to ₹200-250 per kg in the wholesale market. Raut said only 4-5 vehicles are coming daily, predominantly from Madhya Pradesh, which is not enough. “In the retail market, garlic is being sold for ₹400 per kg, from ₹300 per kg until last weekend and ₹240 per kg last month,” said Shaikh.

Upset buyers

Priya Bhujbal Doke, a Kopar Khairane resident, said her household budget has gone for a toss. “Things seem to have worsened after the elections,” said Bhujbal. “The common man must suffer irrespective of who wins or who loses. With prices of basic commodities like onions, potatoes, garlic, rice, and vegetables going up, what options do we have? I have reduced the purchases, hoping things will improve in some time. I hope heavy rains are not used as an excuse to hike prices further.”