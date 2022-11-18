Home / Business / Market opening bell: Sensex flat at 61,735; Nifty trades above 18,300

Market opening bell: Sensex flat at 61,735; Nifty trades above 18,300

Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday in line with weak global market trends.

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
Sensex flat at 61,735; Nifty trades above 18,300.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,750.60 yesterday. During the day, it fell 337.45 points or 0.54 per cent to 61,643.27. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,343.90.

